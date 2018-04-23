Cute pets from Schofield Barracks can cash in Exchange online photo contest

Army & Air Force Exchange Service

Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Cute canines, cats, canaries and other beloved pets can finally make their adorable looks pay off.

Schofield Barracks Exchange shoppers can compete to show off their furry, feathered or fuzzy friends during the worldwide Patriot Pet Just Say “Treat” Photo Contest.

The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is partnering with Blue Buffalo and Hills Science Diet to award the cutest animal members of the military community. The grand prize winner will receive a $1,000 Exchange gift card, while $500 gift cards will be awarded to two first-place winners. Eight runner-ups will win $250 gift cards.

“Pets are an important part of our families,” said Schofield Barracks Exchange General Manager Chris Holifield. “The Exchange enjoys being a part of this contest every year to appreciate the role pets play in the lives of our service members and their families. I encourage Soldiers at Schofield Barracks to show off their pets. It would be terrific to have a winner from Schofield Barracks in this worldwide contest.”

Photo entries can be submitted from May 4 to June 1 at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes, where shoppers can also find the complete rules of the contest. Winners will be selected at the end of June.

Category: Community