Defense Commissary Agency adds new private label lines to brands

Kevin L. Robinson

Defense Commissary Agency Public Affairs

FORT LEE, Virginia — Two private label product lines have joined the Defense Commissary Agency’s family of commissary brands, adding organic baby food and organic vegetables to its growing inventory of low-cost, national brand equivalents.

Since April 1, the TippyToes brand of organic baby food has joined the commissary brand lineup, and starting in May, Full Circle Market will offer organic beans and chick peas, said Jennifer Ferrell, DeCA’s private label program manager.

Commissary store brands arrive first to stateside stores and follow about six weeks later overseas.

“The TippyToes brand caters to babies and provides a line of everything we need to care for our little patrons from tip to toe,” she added. “This is a new expansion into the baby market as we offer our busy patrons high-quality, low-cost options under a name they can trust.”

Under this product line, commissary patrons are seeing a variety of organic baby food pouches in the following 10 varieties:

Butternut Squash Apple Raspberry,

Apple Blueberry Spinach,

Pear Peach Strawberry,

Apple,

Apple Zucchini Spinach Strawberry,

Pear Blueberry Spinach,

Banana,

Pear,

Banana Peach Apricot, and

Banana Strawberry Beet.

Around the middle of May, commissary patrons will start seeing the following products under the Full Circle Market brand organic line:

Organic Pinto Beans,

Organic Chick Peas,

Organic Black Beans, and

Organic Dark Red Kidney Beans.

“Full Circle Market is a complimentary expansion to our Freedom’s Choice vegetable line, giving our patrons a trustworthy, affordable and high-quality organic selection,” Ferrell said. “We continue to search for additional organic choices for our patrons and intend to grow this line further.”

Full Circle Market and TippyToes are now part of the DeCA commissary brand lineup that also includes Freedom’s Choice for food items, HomeBase for nonfood items and TopCare for health and beauty care products.

“We are excited to welcome these two new brands to DeCA,” Ferrell said. “With every new item we are offering our patrons more options to maximize their benefit with commissary brands that provide the quality they expect and the savings they deserve.”

• About DeCA

The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers.

The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.

