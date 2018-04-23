Girl Scouts give forward-deployed in 25th Sustainment Brigade some ‘sweets

Story and photo by

Sgt. 1st Class Heather A. Denby

25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — Forward-deployed troops from the 25th Sustainment Brigade will soon have a sweet treat to enjoy while they serve overseas.

Twenty-four girls from Girl Scout Junior Troop #344 donated over 300 boxes of cookies to deployed service members assigned to the 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 25th Sust. Bde. in a ceremony held April 19 at the Girl Scout hut, here.

“It’s called ‘Gift of Caring,’ and it’s our way of showing appreciation for all that our service members are doing for our country,” said Jessica Goebel-Clark, Kolekole service unit manager and leader of Girl Scout Junior Troop #344.

Girl Scouts are required to donate a portion of their sales profits to groups that support their community, such as foster homes, homeless centers, the humane society and military veterans’ organizations.

Lt. Col. David Young and Command Sgt. Maj. Trinette Tucker of the 524th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion command team accepted the boxes of cookies on behalf of their forward-deployed troops.

“When the troop leader reached out to us to ask if they could donate, we were thrilled,” said Young, 524th CSSB commander. “Our Soldiers work hard, and they deserve to have a sweet treat … a little bit of home … while they’re away.”

The deployed Soldiers, from 40th Composite Supply Company and 536th Support Maintenance Company, 524th CSSB, provide sustainment operations throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.

They are slated to complete their tour of duty later this year.

Category: Community, Community Relations, Deployed Forces