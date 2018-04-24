Earth Day festivities held at Kalakaua Community Center on Schofield Barracks

| April 24, 2018 | 0 Comments
Fourth graders at Wheeler Elementary School learn conservation tips from IPCÕs Sheryl Ferido (left) and Joanne Sedlor. Students also were encouraged to enter the SYNERGY Calendar Art Contest. All entries will be displayed at this yearÕs Earth Day event on April 18 at the Kalakaua Community Center on Schofield Barracks. (Photo courtesy of Wheeler Elementary School)

Fourth graders at Wheeler Elementary School learn conservation tips from IPC’s Sheryl Ferido (left) and Joanne Sedlor. Students also were encouraged to enter the SYNERGY Calendar Art Contest. All entries were displayed at this year’s Earth Day event, April 18, at the Kalakaua Community Center on Schofield Barracks. (Photo courtesy of Wheeler Elementary School)

Island Palm Communities
News Release

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — One of the biggest community events on post celebrating Earth Day took place on Wednesday, April 18, from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Kalakaua Community Center, here.

The free event was coordinated by Island Palm Communities and U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii.

Engaging exhibits, games and activities in a fun environment gave people of all ages an opportunity to learn about the conservation and preservation of our natural resources.

Folks learned to “upcycle” with the Directorate of Public Works, USAG-HI, just by bringing an old tank top and design a one-of-a-kind tote bag. Others put their creativity to the test by entering the annual Trashion Show Contest. They designed and wore an outfit made from materials that would have otherwise been thrown away.

There was much to do and see at the annual Earth Day festival. Check out the events page on www.Facebook.com/IslandPalmCommunities.

Tags: , ,

Category: Community, Observances, Sustainability

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

«
»