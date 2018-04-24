Earth Day festivities held at Kalakaua Community Center on Schofield Barracks

Island Palm Communities

News Release

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — One of the biggest community events on post celebrating Earth Day took place on Wednesday, April 18, from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., at the Kalakaua Community Center, here.

The free event was coordinated by Island Palm Communities and U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii.

Engaging exhibits, games and activities in a fun environment gave people of all ages an opportunity to learn about the conservation and preservation of our natural resources.

Folks learned to “upcycle” with the Directorate of Public Works, USAG-HI, just by bringing an old tank top and design a one-of-a-kind tote bag. Others put their creativity to the test by entering the annual Trashion Show Contest. They designed and wore an outfit made from materials that would have otherwise been thrown away.

There was much to do and see at the annual Earth Day festival. Check out the events page on www.Facebook.com/IslandPalmCommunities.

