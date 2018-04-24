Pentagon honors Secretary of Defense Environmental Award recipients – among them HIARNG

Hawaii Army National Guard is a winner

Lisa Ferdinando

DOD News, Defense Media Activity

The Defense Department is honoring nine winners with the 2018 Secretary of Defense Environmental Awards for exceptional environmental achievements and innovative, cost-effective environmental practices.

The department has honored individuals, teams and installations each year since 1962 for remarkable achievements in these environmental management strategies that successfully support mission readiness, Ellen M. Lord, the undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, said in the memorandum announcing the recipients.

Environmental Stewardship

“The winners’ achievements reflect the department’s commitment to protect national security by supporting U.S. military forces through dynamic environmental stewardship that increases military readiness and enhances efficiencies,” Lord said.

By safeguarding the long-term sustainability of the nation’s vital resources, DoD is improving the military’s capabilities, according to Lord.

Each winner receives a trophy, a secretary of defense certificate of meritorious achievement, a personalized congratulatory letter, and an honorary American flag that is flown over the U.S. Capitol on Earth Day and over the Pentagon on Memorial Day.

One of the winners was the Hawaii Army National Guard.

Natural Resources Conservation, Small Installation: Hawaii Army National Guard implemented a multifaceted invasive species management program to increase acreage available for training and conserve a unique tropical ecosystem.

Category: Community Relations, Leadership, News, Sustainability