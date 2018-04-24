Specialist convicted at general court-martial

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — On April 6, 2018, at a general court-martial convened, here, Spc. Aladar Khan, U.S. Army, was convicted by a military panel composed of officers and enlisted members, contrary to his pleas, of one specification of simple assault with an unloaded firearm and one specification of assault consummated by a battery upon a child under 16 years in violation of Article 128, Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The members sentenced the accused to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to perform hard labor without confinement for 90 days, and to be discharged from the service with a dishonorable discharge.

