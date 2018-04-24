U.S. Army Hawaii recognizes volunteers
Sylvia R. Scully
U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — U.S Army Hawaii’s Volunteer Recognition Ceremony, held at the Nehelani, here, April 20, is an annual event celebrated in the month of April during National Volunteer Appreciation Week.
Robin Sherrod, supervisory Financial Readiness Program Manager at Army Community Service, the emcee, began the ceremony by providing the history of U.S. Army Hawaii’s “Lazy H” insignia, used for the U.S. Army Na Koa Award.
This award is prestigious recognition presented to the most deserving volunteers based on their number of hours tracked during the year.
Maj. Gen. Ronald Clark, commander of the 25th Infantry Division and USARHAW, shared his experiences as a volunteer baseball coach and as a youth volunteer at Fort Polk, Louisiana, stating that the ” lifeblood of our community is made up of volunteers.”
Clark and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Hester, senior enlisted adviser, 25th ID and USARHAW, presented the USARHAW volunteers their awards.
A “check” for $1,888,592.90, representing the amount the volunteers saved the installation through 78,247 hours performed by 502 volunteers in 2017, was presented by Col. Stephen E. Dawson, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, to Clark.
The event was coordinated by La Tonya Lewis, Army Volunteer Corps coordinator at ACS.
AWARDEES
• Organization Volunteer of the Year
Lan-Dinh Ngo, Danielle Rutherford and Kathryn Rigby
• USARHAW Soldier VOY
Maj. Lana Bernat
• USARHAW Civilian VOY
Stephanie Lee
• USARHAW Family VOY
Maj. Jared Vineyard
Amanda Vineyard
• USARHAW Youth VOY
– Caleb Koyn
• USARHAW Na Koa Awardees
Aeryk Hatico Elizabeth Campbell
Maia Candlario Lorraine Cashen
Jessica Clark Tracy Hargis
Doretha Jenkins Kelly King
Ashley Porter Jenny Rank
Tara Smolen Tanya Toussaint
Young Sun Wenzel Shannon Helberg
Elizabeth Busby Sarah Cruz
Jennifer Evans Lori Hudson
Maj. Brian Koyn Stephanie Lee
Wendy Packard Maj. Lana Bernat
Capt. Michael Lacey Sgt. 1st Class Francis Orcutt
Tiffany Spear Cheyenne Allan
Tiffany Grooms Kimberly Lugo
Lan-Dinh Ngo Josie Sarsona
Staff Sgt. Travis Swope Dana Lynn Van Ness
Ribana Washington Denniz Wenzel
Retired 1st Sgt. James Keliipaakaua
