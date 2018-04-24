U.S. Army Hawaii recognizes volunteers

Sylvia R. Scully

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — U.S Army Hawaii’s Volunteer Recognition Ceremony, held at the Nehelani, here, April 20, is an annual event celebrated in the month of April during National Volunteer Appreciation Week.

Robin Sherrod, supervisory Financial Readiness Program Manager at Army Community Service, the emcee, began the ceremony by providing the history of U.S. Army Hawaii’s “Lazy H” insignia, used for the U.S. Army Na Koa Award.

This award is prestigious recognition presented to the most deserving volunteers based on their number of hours tracked during the year.

Maj. Gen. Ronald Clark, commander of the 25th Infantry Division and USARHAW, shared his experiences as a volunteer baseball coach and as a youth volunteer at Fort Polk, Louisiana, stating that the ” lifeblood of our community is made up of volunteers.”

Clark and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Hester, senior enlisted adviser, 25th ID and USARHAW, presented the USARHAW volunteers their awards.

A “check” for $1,888,592.90, representing the amount the volunteers saved the installation through 78,247 hours performed by 502 volunteers in 2017, was presented by Col. Stephen E. Dawson, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, to Clark.

The event was coordinated by La Tonya Lewis, Army Volunteer Corps coordinator at ACS.

AWARDEES

• Organization Volunteer of the Year

Lan-Dinh Ngo, Danielle Rutherford and Kathryn Rigby

• USARHAW Soldier VOY

Maj. Lana Bernat

• USARHAW Civilian VOY

Stephanie Lee

• USARHAW Family VOY

Maj. Jared Vineyard

Amanda Vineyard

• USARHAW Youth VOY

– Caleb Koyn

• USARHAW Na Koa Awardees

Aeryk Hatico Elizabeth Campbell

Maia Candlario Lorraine Cashen

Jessica Clark Tracy Hargis

Doretha Jenkins Kelly King

Ashley Porter Jenny Rank

Tara Smolen Tanya Toussaint

Young Sun Wenzel Shannon Helberg

Elizabeth Busby Sarah Cruz

Jennifer Evans Lori Hudson

Maj. Brian Koyn Stephanie Lee

Wendy Packard Maj. Lana Bernat

Capt. Michael Lacey Sgt. 1st Class Francis Orcutt

Tiffany Spear Cheyenne Allan

Tiffany Grooms Kimberly Lugo

Lan-Dinh Ngo Josie Sarsona

Staff Sgt. Travis Swope Dana Lynn Van Ness

Ribana Washington Denniz Wenzel

Retired 1st Sgt. James Keliipaakaua

Category: Community, Community Relations, Observances