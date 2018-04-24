U.S. Army Hawaii recognizes volunteers

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii personnel receive honors and congratulations for volunteering throughout the installations on Friday, April 20th, at the Nehelani. (Photo by Sylvia Scully, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs)

Sylvia R. Scully
U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — U.S Army Hawaii’s Volunteer Recognition Ceremony, held at the Nehelani, here, April 20, is an annual event celebrated in the month of April  during  National Volunteer Appreciation Week.

Robin Sherrod, supervisory Financial Readiness Program Manager at Army Community Service, the emcee, began the ceremony by providing the history of  U.S. Army Hawaii’s “Lazy H” insignia, used for the U.S. Army Na Koa Award.

Volunteers contribute more than 78,247 hours, worth $1,888,592.90, at U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii in 2017. Pictured holding the "check" are (from left to right) Maj. Gen. Ronald Clark, commander, 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii; Col. Stephen Dawson, commander, USAG-HI; LaTonya Lewis, Army Volunteer Corps coordinator, Army Community Service; and Sgt. Maj. Brian Hester, senior enlisted adviser, 25th ID. (Photo by Sylvia Scully, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs)

This award is prestigious recognition presented to the most deserving volunteers based on their number of hours tracked during the year.

Maj. Gen. Ronald Clark, commander of the 25th Infantry Division and USARHAW, shared his experiences as a volunteer baseball coach and as a youth volunteer at Fort Polk, Louisiana, stating that the ” lifeblood of our community is made up of volunteers.”

Clark and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Hester, senior enlisted adviser, 25th ID and  USARHAW,  presented the USARHAW volunteers their awards.

A “check” for  $1,888,592.90, representing  the amount the volunteers saved the installation through 78,247  hours performed by 502 volunteers in 2017, was presented by Col. Stephen E. Dawson, commander, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, to Clark.

The event was  coordinated by La Tonya Lewis, Army Volunteer Corps coordinator at ACS.

AWARDEES
• Organization Volunteer of the Year
Lan-Dinh Ngo, Danielle Rutherford and Kathryn Rigby

• USARHAW Soldier VOY
Maj. Lana Bernat

• USARHAW Civilian VOY
Stephanie Lee

• USARHAW Family VOY
Maj. Jared Vineyard
Amanda Vineyard

• USARHAW Youth VOY
– Caleb Koyn

• USARHAW Na Koa Awardees
Aeryk Hatico                         Elizabeth Campbell
Maia Candlario                     Lorraine Cashen
Jessica Clark                         Tracy Hargis
Doretha Jenkins                   Kelly King
Ashley Porter                        Jenny Rank
Tara Smolen                         Tanya Toussaint
Young Sun Wenzel              Shannon Helberg
Elizabeth Busby                   Sarah Cruz
Jennifer Evans                     Lori Hudson
Maj. Brian Koyn                  Stephanie Lee
Wendy Packard                   Maj. Lana Bernat
Capt. Michael Lacey           Sgt. 1st Class Francis Orcutt
Tiffany Spear                       Cheyenne Allan
Tiffany Grooms                   Kimberly Lugo
Lan-Dinh Ngo                     Josie Sarsona
Staff Sgt. Travis Swope      Dana Lynn Van Ness
Ribana Washington            Denniz Wenzel
Retired 1st Sgt. James Keliipaakaua

