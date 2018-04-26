Wheeler Middle School students participate in Microsoft Youth Spark Live

School Liaison Office

U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — April 13, Microsoft Philanthropies, Wheeler Middle School and U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii partnered to provide a Microsoft Youth Spark Live event for 100 Wheeler Middle School students.

Students participated in building a robotic hand, coding activities and the Career Café where they learned about careers in the computer science field.

Col. Stephen Dawson, USAG-Hawaii commander, also addressed the students and encouraged them to stay involved in the STEM field.

He said, “The future of coding is in your hands. Stick with it!”

