Wheeler Middle School students participate in Microsoft Youth Spark Live
School Liaison Office
Child, Youth and School Services
Army Community Service
Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation
U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii
WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — April 13, Microsoft Philanthropies, Wheeler Middle School and U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii partnered to provide a Microsoft Youth Spark Live event for 100 Wheeler Middle School students.
Students participated in building a robotic hand, coding activities and the Career Café where they learned about careers in the computer science field.
Col. Stephen Dawson, USAG-Hawaii commander, also addressed the students and encouraged them to stay involved in the STEM field.
He said, “The future of coding is in your hands. Stick with it!”