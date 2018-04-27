Bill Braden’s ‘Pacific Sea and Sky’ painting is unveiled at Schofield Barracks chapel

Aiko Rose Brum

U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — After persevering for many years, the commitment and full creative abilities of artist Bill Braden are permanently on display at the Main Post Chapel, here.

The 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii (Integrated Religious Support Team) unveiled Braden’s “Pacific Sea and Sky” painting inside the front entrance of the chapel sanctuary, April 20.

“It’s really, really beautiful,” said Chaplain (Lt. Col.) David Curlin, community pastor. “I almost got seasick it’s so real,” he added with laughter.

Chaplain (Col.) John Peck, senior mission command chaplain, IRST, said the painting provides beauty. It’s a message of hope and peace to Soldiers, civilians and family members who worship or attend gatherings within the MPC.

Curlin added, the IRST is very grateful that Braden had the gift, the ability to capture and reflect glory, just as writer C.S. Lewis spoke of in his discussions of nature that taught him to understand the work of glory.

Peck explained to the audience that 14 years ago, former Chaplain (Col.) Jack Herron, a acquaintance of Braden’s, envisioned bringing beauty into the chapel.

“Braden wanted to communicate peace to Soldiers who were in the early stages of the Global War on Terrorism – wounded, physically, emotionally and spiritually,” Peck said. “He wanted to connect them to the sacred, to connect them to hope and to connect them to peace.”

The 20-feet by 20-feet painting reflects the Pacific area of responsibility, the place where the 25th ID executes missions and to which it redeploys from combat exercises or war.

The renowned Hawaiian artist recalled seeing five battlefield crosses – boots and firearms with helmets on top.

“In recognition of the sacrifices of our nation’s Soldiers, I had a vision 14 years ago to help,” the painter explained.

Peck said Braden’s Pacific Sea and Sky represents his labor of love. The artist worked with the local community and generous donors to raise $100,000 to pay for the painting and to donate it to the Army. Additionally, he navigated the military’s systems and paths with the help of attorney Greg Mathers to bring his vision to fruition.

“When I look at the Pacific Ocean, it inspires peace and hope in the midst of great power,” said Braden, during the ceremony. “I hope my painting brings that sense of peace and hope in the midst of great power demonstrated on this post.”

Peck said Braden’s painting embodies healing and shalom, explaining that shalom is “a unity with God that conveys peace with God’s creation and peace with the ultimate in God’s creation – fellow men and women.”

The audience provided enthusiastic applause when Pacific Sea and Sky was unveiled. The IRST provided Braden with a large Hawaiian paddle and other items to express their appreciation. The Hawaiian duo “Ha’a” and a 25th ID brass quintet performed selections honoring Braden’s gift, too.

Curlin said, “We’re … thankful … that you (Braden) have a heart for Soldiers.”

