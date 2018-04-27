Bill Braden’s ‘Pacific Sea and Sky’ painting is unveiled at Schofield Barracks chapel

| April 27, 2018 | 0 Comments
Bill Braden's "Pacific Sea and Sky" painting is unveiled at the Main Post Chapel, Schofield Barracks, April 20, 2018. (Photo by Aiko Brum, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs)

Bill Braden’s “Pacific Sea and Sky” painting is unveiled at the Main Post Chapel, Schofield Barracks, April 20, 2018. (Photo by Aiko Brum, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs)

Aiko Rose Brum
U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS — After persevering for many years, the commitment and full creative abilities of artist Bill Braden are permanently on display at the Main Post Chapel, here.

Bill Braden (right) and his wife Jinny show appreciation when his Pacific Sea and Sky painting is unveiled at the Main Post Chapel, Schofield Barracks, April 20, 2018. (Photo by Aiko Brum, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs)

Bill Braden (right) and his wife Jinny show appreciation when his Pacific Sea and Sky painting is unveiled at the Main Post Chapel, Schofield Barracks, April 20, 2018. (Photo by Aiko Brum, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs)

The 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii (Integrated Religious Support Team) unveiled Braden’s “Pacific Sea and Sky” painting inside the front entrance of the chapel sanctuary, April 20.

“It’s really, really beautiful,” said Chaplain (Lt. Col.) David Curlin, community pastor. “I almost got seasick it’s so real,” he added with laughter.

Chaplain (Col.) John Peck, senior mission command chaplain, IRST, said the painting provides beauty. It’s a message of hope and peace to Soldiers, civilians and family members who worship or attend gatherings within the MPC.

Curlin added, the IRST is very grateful that Braden had the gift, the ability to capture and reflect glory, just as writer C.S. Lewis spoke of in his discussions of nature that taught him to understand the work of glory.

Peck explained to the audience that 14 years ago, former Chaplain (Col.) Jack Herron, a acquaintance of Braden’s, envisioned bringing beauty into the chapel.

Bill Braden (left), a painter who lives in Hawaii, receives a Hawaiian paddle from Chaplain (Lt. Col.) David Curlin, a community pastor, as Chaplain (Col.) John Peck, senior mission command chaplain, Integrated Religious Support Team, looks on. Braden's Pacific Sea and Sky painting was donated to and unveiled at the Main Post Chapel, Schofield Barracks, April 20, 2018. (Photo by Aiko Brum, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs)

Bill Braden (left), a painter who lives in Hawaii, receives a Hawaiian paddle from Chaplain (Lt. Col.) David Curlin, a community pastor, as Chaplain (Col.) John Peck, senior mission command chaplain, Integrated Religious Support Team, looks on. Braden’s Pacific Sea and Sky painting was donated to and unveiled at the Main Post Chapel, Schofield Barracks, April 20, 2018. (Photo by Aiko Brum, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs)

“Braden wanted to communicate peace to Soldiers who were in the early stages of the Global War on Terrorism – wounded, physically, emotionally and spiritually,” Peck said. “He wanted to connect them to the sacred, to connect them to hope and to connect them to peace.”

The 20-feet by 20-feet painting reflects the Pacific area of responsibility, the place where the 25th ID executes missions and to which it redeploys from combat exercises or war.

The renowned Hawaiian artist recalled seeing five battlefield crosses – boots and firearms with helmets on top.

“In recognition of the sacrifices of our nation’s Soldiers, I had a vision 14 years ago to help,” the painter explained.

Peck said Braden’s Pacific Sea and Sky represents his labor of love. The artist worked with the local community and generous donors to raise $100,000 to pay for the painting and to donate it to the Army. Additionally, he navigated the military’s systems and paths with the help of attorney Greg Mathers to bring his vision to fruition.

The commanding general of Installation Management Command, Lt. Gen. Kenneth R. Dahl, congratulates Bill Braden for donating his Pacific Sea and Sky painting to U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii's Main Post Chapel on Schofield Barracks. (Photo by Aiko Brum, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs)

The commanding general of Installation Management Command, Lt. Gen. Kenneth R. Dahl, congratulates Bill Braden for donating his Pacific Sea and Sky painting to U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii’s Main Post Chapel on Schofield Barracks. (Photo by Aiko Brum, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs)

“When I look at the Pacific Ocean, it inspires peace and hope in the midst of great power,” said Braden, during the ceremony. “I hope my painting brings that sense of peace and hope in the midst of great power demonstrated on this post.”

Peck said Braden’s painting embodies healing and shalom, explaining that shalom is “a unity with God that conveys peace with God’s creation and peace with the ultimate in God’s creation – fellow men and women.”

The audience provided enthusiastic applause when Pacific Sea and Sky was unveiled. The IRST provided Braden with a large Hawaiian paddle and other items to express their appreciation. The Hawaiian duo “Ha’a” and a 25th ID brass quintet performed selections honoring Braden’s gift, too.

Curlin said, “We’re … thankful … that you (Braden) have a heart for Soldiers.”

Artist Bill Braden (with lei) poses with (from left to right) Maj. Gen. Ronald Clark, 25th Infantry Division commander; retired Gen. David Bramlett, former deputy commander in chief and chief of staff, U.S. Pacific Command; and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Hester, senior enlisted adviser, 25th Infantry Division, after his Pacific Sea and Sky painting was unveiled at the Main Post Chapel, Schofield Barracks, April 20, 2018. (Photo by Aiko Brum, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs)

Artist Bill Braden (with lei) poses with (from left to right) Maj. Gen. Ronald Clark, 25th Infantry Division commander; retired Gen. David Bramlett, former deputy commander in chief and chief of staff, U.S. Pacific Command; and Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Hester, senior enlisted adviser, 25th Infantry Division, after his Pacific Sea and Sky painting was unveiled at the Main Post Chapel, Schofield Barracks, April 20, 2018. (Photo by Aiko Brum, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii Public Affairs)

Tags: , , ,

Category: Community Relations, Leadership, News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

«