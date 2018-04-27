Island Palm Communities goes above and beyond to rescue neighborhood kitten, stuck in drainage pipe

IPC works against the clock to reunite kittenwith her owner

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD — Employees at Island Palm Communities, which provides asset, development, property and maintenance management support for more than 7,600 military families on Oahu, recently pulled off a daring rescue: saving a 3-week-old kitten that had fallen down a drainage pipe, where he remained for over 24 hours.

“Fighter” (affectionately and appropriately named since the ordeal) is an indoor cat who escaped her home at Wheeler Army Airfield one morning at 5 a.m., when she fell down the drain pipe. The feline ended up stuck more than 4 feet down the pipe. The following hours were spent trying to rescue the kitten, with initial rescue efforts from the Military Police (MPs), Federal Fire Department and IPC personnel proving unsuccessful.

The kitten’s owner and IPC resident, Master Sgt. Jacqueline McIntosh, recounted those desperate, initial rescue attempts:

“Sgt. Herrera (of the MPs) came out and tried helping, but we had another failed attempt. Eventually, the fire department came. Four firemen tried their best. … DPW and a couple other departments stopped by, including a lieutenant colonel from the MP station.

“Housing (IPC) tried using a vacuum, but no luck. … I think she had moved because of all the noise. Mrs. (Joanna) Padilla (community manager at IPC’s Wheeler Community) assured me, she would have someone in the next day to assist.”

The rescue efforts were suspended for the evening, while Fighter remained stuck in the drainage pipe, overnight. IPC’s property management team used the time to devise alternative rescue strategies.

Dwayne Pakaki, an IPC service field-supervisor, developed a plan involving a specialized sewer-camera and a vacuum, which proved to be the perfect tools for a successful rescue. The following morning, Fighter, the frightened, hungry and unavoidably uncomfortable little kitten, would be going home.

“IPC’s Dwayne (Pakaki) showed up with his camera and a vacuum,” explained McIntosh. “He inserted the camera into the pipe and realized the cat was further than expected (Overnight, Fighter had traveled further down the pipe, now 52 feet from the opening). That’s when we moved over to open pipe by the carport. After inserting the camera into the pipe, we saw the kitten. (IPC’s) Mrs. Padilla held the light while Mr. Pakaki used the vacuum for suction. He was very careful and gentle, and there he was, wet and weak, my little fighter”.

Thanks to a real team effort between Island Palm Communities, the MPs, Federal Fire Department, a determined kitty and her loving owner, Fighter is now home, safe and sound, relatively unscathed by the ordeal. Her owner, Master Sgt. McIntosh, expressed her gratitude for everyone who chipped in to help.

“Thanks to everyone who was involved,” said McIntosh. “You are a hero in my eyes. I cannot say ‘thank you’ enough, and how appreciative I am for rescuing my little fighter.”

