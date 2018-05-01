25th Combat Aviation Brigade escorts Easyriders Detachment 5 returning from deployment

May 1, 2018
Two MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters assigned to Detachment 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 (HSM-37), alongside a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to Wheeler Army Airfield, being landing during a homecoming event at Hangar 103, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 26, 2018. HSM-37 is returning from a six month deployment where they conducted operations and maintained security for the West Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelo Tabanguil)

 

Two MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopters assigned to Detachment 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 37 (HSM-37), are escorted by a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, approach Hangar 103 during a homecoming event, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, April 26, 2018. HSM-37 is returning from a six month deployment where they conducted operations and maintained security for the West Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelo Tabanguil)

