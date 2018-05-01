Island Palm Communities recognized as one of Hawaii’s ‘Best Places to Work’

Island Palm Communities

News Release

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — A feeling of being valued and enjoying their job and the people they work with were among the many positive comments shared by Island Palm Communities (IPC) staff in a survey that resulted in the company being named by Hawaii Business Magazine as one of Hawaii’s “Best Places to Work.”

“It’s important to our organization that staff knows they’re valued and their hard work is appreciated, not just by our residents, but by our management team and their co-workers,” said Tom Adams, IPC director of property management. “We also realize the importance of staff being happy in their jobs, so we offer several opportunities for both professional and personal development that includes leadership and skills training, mentorship and cross-training.”

IPC is a partnership between Lendlease and the U.S. Army, and Lendlease owns and manages several military housing projects across the U.S. This has been especially beneficial to numerous military spouses who often are challenged with building a career or maintaining job stability given the transient nature of being a military dependent. They are often able to continue their employment by transferring to another Lendlease-owned military community at their spouse’s new work station.

“Spouses as well as veterans have been a great asset to our business. The needs and expectations of our residents resonate with them and their willingness to share their own experiences and knowledge with co-workers has been beneficial to our business,” said Adams. “We encourage military dependents and veterans to go to Island Palm Communities website or call our office learn about current career opportunities.”

Selection as a “Best Places to Work” is based on a comprehensive employee survey administered by a third-party, and a minimum percentage of staff must respond to qualify to earn recognition. IPC has more than 400 full-time employees working in the areas of leasing and property management to maintenance that includes a range of areas from appliance and HVAC technicians to general household repairs.

IPC has been recognized as a “Best Places to Work” for several consecutive years, and recently joined some of Hawaii’s top companies at a recognition reception presented by Hawaii Business Magazine.

To learn more about job opportunities with Island Palm Communities, log on to www.islandpalmcommunities.com.

Category: Community