U.S. Army, Nā Kama Kai partnership to support Keiki Aloha, Kai Aloha youth program

WAI‘ANAE, Hawai‘i — Nā Kama Kai will have a new home at Pōka‘i Bay, also known as Nene‘u, thanks to U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, which oversees the Pilila‘au Army Recreation Center (PARC).

Beginning last month, the U.S. Army is permitting Nā Kama Kai to occupy the Harvey House to enhance the health, safety and enjoyment of the military and the Wai‘anae community.

Hālau Nā Kama Kai at Harvey House will be a vibrant source of mentorship and kuleana-based ocean education.

“Our mission is to empower our youth through ocean education, through culture, ocean safety, and to make them respect their community and themselves,” said Nā Kama Kai CEO and founder Duane DeSoto. “It’s important that we empower our babies, our success is about where our babies end up as adults.”

Nā Kama Kai will staff the facility and offer a wide range of ocean-based and Hawaiian cultural activities to further its mission and develop future stewards of the kai (ocean) and ‘āina (land). The programs, a portion of which will be reserved solely for military families, will connect the keiki (children) of Hawai‘i with the kai (sea) to nurture a deep sense of aloha and kuleana (responsibility) for their natural environment and themselves.

“The stars began to align for this vision one year ago, and this is such a special, special location,” said Col. Stephen Dawson, commander, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, referencing the area’s history as a place for learning traditional values and practices. “It’s very fitting today as we partner with Nā Kama Kai that they too will use this location as a place of learning.”

Built on a foundation of Hawaiian values, culture and environmental education, Nā Kama Kai’s programs are designed to increase youth awareness of ocean safety while instilling personal responsibility for the environment stewardship. Programing will include ocean safety instruction and preparedness; voyaging and wayfinding; conservation awareness and environmental preservation; contemporary Hawaiian wahi pana (history and story) and practices (arts and education); healthy food choice; alternative learning; lifeguard, lifesaving and CPR classes; and ocean recreation activities and lessons such as surfboard shaping, wa‘a (Outrigger canoeing) surfing, kūhoe (standup paddling), surf lessons, and canoe sailing.