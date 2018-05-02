1st Lt. Eugene Molisso wins best ‘Active Duty Officer’ in 2017 Transportation Awards

FORT LEE, Virginia — Brig. Gen. Jeffrey W. Drushal (left), chief of transportation and commandant, U.S. Army Transportation School, presents the best 2017 Transportation Active Duty Officer Award to 1st Lt. Eugene T. Molisso, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Eng. Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, during the U.S. Army Transportation Corps annual regimental honors ceremony, May 1, at Wylie Hall, here. The ceremony was held as part of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command Sustainment Week branch day activities. (Photo by Dani Johnson, Combined Arms Support Command Public Affairs)

