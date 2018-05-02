25th ID Soldiers conduct waterborne ops for Mungadai

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, “Broncos,” 25th Infantry Division, carry their F470 Zodiac [combat rubber raiding craft] during a Mungadai exercise out to sea off the coast of Marine Corps Training Area Bellows Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on April 18, 2018. The Mungadai is used as a Bronco Brigade leader development program is to create disciplined, trained, and ready professionals, prepared with operational and foundational knowledge, to take disciplined initiative while implementing and executing their commander’s intent. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, “Broncos,” 25th Infantry Division, assist each other with donning their life vests prior to waterborne training as part of a Mungadai exercise at Marine Corps Training Area Bellows Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on April 18, 2018. The Mungadai is used as a Bronco Brigade leader development program is to create disciplined, trained, and ready professionals, prepared with operational and foundational knowledge, to take disciplined initiative while implementing and executing their commander’s intent. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Soldiers assigned to 3rd Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, “Broncos,” 25th Infantry Division, fight large swells to get their F470 Zodiac [combat rubber raiding craft] out to sea off the coast of Marine Corps Training Area Bellows Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on April 18, 2018. The Soldiers demonstrated how to leave and board the craft in the ocean. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, “Broncos,” 25th Infantry Division, climb aboard their F470 Zodiac [combat rubber raiding craft] during Mungadai exercise off the coast of Marine Corps Training Area Bellows Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on April 18, 2018. The Mungadai is used as a Bronco Brigade leader development program is to create disciplined, trained, and ready professionals, prepared with operational and foundational knowledge, to take disciplined initiative while implementing and executing their commander’s intent. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
Soldiers assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, “Broncos,” 25th Infantry Division, paddle their F470 Zodiac [combat rubber raiding craft] during a Mungadai exercise off the coast of Marine Corps Training Area Bellows Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on April 18, 2018. The Mungadai is used as a Bronco Brigade leader development program is to create disciplined, trained, and ready professionals, prepared with operational and foundational knowledge, to take disciplined initiative while implementing and executing their commanderÕs intent. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
