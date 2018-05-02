Assess your mental wellness during Mental Health Awareness Month

TRICARE

You likely spend time and energy on improving your physical health. Do you do the same when it comes to your mental health?

Similar to physical health, mental health requires regular care. Mental health is as critical as physical health to mission readiness. Therefore, it’s just as important to invest in your mental health as it is your physical health.

TRICARE provides mental health services for you and your family at all times, but especially during times of stress, depression, grief, anxiety or mental health crisis.

Mental health encompasses the well-being of mind, body and spirit, and contributes to overall health and resilience. You can improve your mental health, and we’ve highlighted some of the ways how in this month’s TRICARE monthly tips. Start by striving to:

• Exercise regularly,

• Eat nutritious foods,

• Get adequate sleep,

• Maintain social connections, and

• Practice destressing techniques (like yoga, meditation and breathing).

If mental health concerns start to interfere with your daily life, seek help. Mental health treatment works and recovery is possible. Pursuing mental health support will not end your career. In fact, it’s a sign of strength.

TRICARE covers medically and psychologically necessary mental health and substance use disorder care. This includes both inpatient and outpatient care. Services include psychotherapy, prescription medication, psychiatric treatment and more. You can learn more about covered treatments online.

If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, call the Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255 and press 1, text 838255, or confidentially chat online with a Military Crisis Line counselor.

Learn more about the TRICARE mental health coverage and check out the TRICARE monthly tips on the Healthy Living page for ways to take care of your mental health. You can also download the “Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Services” fact sheet from the TRICARE Publications page. Take command of your physical and mental health with TRICARE this year.

