Exchange shoppers can ‘Give and Get Back’ starting May 15 to help AER

Army & Air Force Exchange Service

News Release

DALLAS — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is making it easy for shoppers to help Soldiers, Airmen and military families in need during the first of three “Give and Get Back” donation periods.

From May 15 through May 20, military shoppers can donate to Army Emergency Relief (AER) and Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF), which provide emergency assistance, sponsor educational programs and offer community programs that improve the quality of life for service members and their families.

During the donation period, for every $5 donated at the register, shoppers will receive a coupon for $5 off a $25 purchase at the Exchange.

This is the second year of the partnership between the Department of Defense’s largest retailer and the military support funds. Last year, Exchange shoppers gave more than $258,000.

“Teaming up with the Exchange was a terrific success in 2017, and we look forward to what we can accomplish together this year,” said retired Lt. Gen. Raymond V. Mason, director of the Army Emergency Relief.

This year, the Exchange is increasing the number of donation periods from two to three. In addition to the May opportunity, shoppers can donate Aug. 1-5 and Nov. 30-Dec. 5.

“The Exchange is honored once again to support these two vitally important organizations,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “We know how much Army Emergency Relief and the Air Force Assistance Fund means to our Warfighters and their families during difficult times.”

There is no limit to the number of coupons shoppers can earn, and the coupons can be redeem in stores or online at ShopMyExchange.com.

Category: Community