Hawaii Army National Guard aids Kauai North Shore flood recovery

| May 2, 2018 | 0 Comments
Hawaii Army National Guard Search and Rescue Team prepares to catch the last ride of the day out of the Princeville Airport after day of search and rescue operations and offloading supplies, April 17, 2018, Kauai, Hawaii. In response to the heavy rains and flooding on the the island of Kauai, the Hawaii National Guard was activated to assist in search and recovery efforts. A Hawaii Army National Guard Search and Rescue team provided key reconnaissance manpower. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

Hawaii Army National Guard Search and Rescue Team prepares to catch the last ride of the day out of the Princeville Airport after day of search and rescue operations and offloading supplies, April 17, 2018, Kauai, Hawaii. In response to the heavy rains and flooding on the the island of Kauai, the Hawaii National Guard was activated to assist in search and recovery efforts. A Hawaii Army National Guard Search and Rescue team provided key reconnaissance manpower. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

 

Hawaii Army National Guard Search and Rescue Team off load supplies for flood stricken Wainiha Valley residents from a Hawaii Army National Guard Black Hawk, April 17, 2018, Kauai, Hawaii. In response to the heavy rains and flooding on the the island of Kauai, the Hawaii National Guard was activated to assist in search and recovery efforts. A Hawaii Army National Guard Search and Rescue team provided key reconnaissance manpower. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

Hawaii Army National Guard Search and Rescue Team off load supplies for flood stricken Wainiha Valley residents from a Hawaii Army National Guard Black Hawk, April 17, 2018, Kauai, Hawaii. In response to the heavy rains and flooding on the the island of Kauai, the Hawaii National Guard was activated to assist in search and recovery efforts. A Hawaii Army National Guard Search and Rescue team provided key reconnaissance manpower. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

 

Hawaii National Guard Hawaii Search and Rescue Team members load supplies for flood stricken Wainiha Valley residents off of a Ch-47 from the Army 25th infantry division in to a Kauai Police department truck, April 17, 2018, Kauai, Hawaii. In response to the heavy rains and flooding on the the island of Kauai, the Hawaii National Guard was activated to assist in search and recovery efforts. A Hawaii Army National Guard Search and Rescue team provided key reconnaissance manpower. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

Hawaii National Guard Hawaii Search and Rescue Team members load supplies for flood stricken Wainiha Valley residents off of a Ch-47 from the Army 25th infantry division in to a Kauai Police department truck, April 17, 2018, Kauai, Hawaii. In response to the heavy rains and flooding on the the island of Kauai, the Hawaii National Guard was activated to assist in search and recovery efforts. A Hawaii Army National Guard Search and Rescue team provided key reconnaissance manpower. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson)

Tags: , , , , , ,

Category: Community Relations, DVIDS, News, Safety

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

«
»