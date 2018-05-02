Ready to give up the smoking and start feeling better?

TRICARE

News Release

Did you know that 7 out of 10 cigarette smokers want to quit smoking? Ask yourself, if you were to quit smoking today, in what ways would your life be better?

Many people say that cigarettes help them deal with stress and are good for when they are bored. For many smokers though, the smell of stale tobacco on your clothes, the cost, the hassle of finding a place to smoke and of course, wondering whether you’ll get cancer because of your smoking, can often persuade smokers that it’s time for a change.

If you are thinking it might be your time to quit, we’d like to help.

Did you know that research, published in the journal of Tobacco Control, has shown that combining nicotine replacement therapy and counseling is more effective in helping smokers quit than just using nicotine replacement therapy alone? Smokers who used nicotine replacement therapy and received telephone counseling were three times more likely to successfully quit smoking and stay quit at a 6-month follow-up.

The Freedom Quitline is grant funded by the National Institutes of Health, in cooperation with the University of Virginia and the Department of Defense. The Freedom Quitline offers free care to all TRICARE beneficiaries. It provides free nicotine replacement treatment mailed directly to your home, plus personalized telephone counseling to maximize your chances of success.

Imagine a tobacco free life. If you or someone you know is interested in quitting cigarette smoking, call the Freedom Quitline at 1-844-I-AM-FREE (1-844-426-3733).

This article was provided by Freedom Quitline. For additional resources to help you quit smoking, check out the TRICARE Tobacco Cessation Program fact sheet.

Category: Fitness