Tropic Lightning Division conducts Mungadai stress shoot, medical training

Field grade officers and noncommissioned officers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, “Broncos,” 25th Infantry Division arrive to their first destination as part of a Mungadai exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on April 17, 2018. The Mungadai is used as a Bronco Brigade leader development program is to create disciplined, trained, and ready professionals, prepared with operational and foundational knowledge, to take disciplined initiative while implementing and executing their commander’s intent. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
-
-
Field grade officers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, “Broncos,” 25th Infantry Division, simulated entering a room by using a “glass house” as part of a Mungadai exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on April 17, 2018. The Mungadai is used as a Bronco Brigade leader development program is to create disciplined, trained, and ready professionals, prepared with operational and foundational knowledge, to take disciplined initiative while implementing and executing their commander’s intent. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
-
-
Maj. Aaron Parks, executive officer, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, “Broncos,” 25th Infantry Division, volunteered to have a nasopharyngeal tube inserted in his nose as part of a Mungadai exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on April 17, 2018. The Mungadai is used as a Bronco Brigade leader development program is to create disciplined, trained, and ready professionals, prepared with operational and foundational knowledge, to take disciplined initiative while implementing and executing their commander’s intent. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
-
-
A Soldier assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, “Broncos,” 25th Infantry Division readies ammunition for use during a Mungadai exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on April 17, 2018. The Mungadai is used as a Bronco Brigade leader development program is to create disciplined, trained, and ready professionals, prepared with operational and foundational knowledge, to take disciplined initiative while implementing and executing their commander’s intent. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
-
-
Maj. Matthew Krog, assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, “Broncos,” 25th Infantry Division, fires a shotgun to breach a door during a stress shoot as part of a Mungadai exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on April 17, 2018. The Mungadai is used as a Bronco Brigade leader development program is to create disciplined, trained, and ready professionals, prepared with operational and foundational knowledge, to take disciplined initiative while implementing and executing their commander’s intent. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/4315104/25th-id-soldiers-conduct-mungadai-stress-shoot-med-training?sub_id=313&utm_campaign=subscriptions&utm_medium=email&utm_source=313&utm_content=asset_link.)
Tags: 25th Infantry Division, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, featured, medical, Mungadai, shout-out, stress
Category: DVIDS, News, Training