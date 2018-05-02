Tropic Lightning Division conducts Mungadai stress shoot, medical training

| May 2, 2018 | 0 Comments
Field grade officers and noncommissioned officers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, "Broncos," 25th Infantry Division arrive to their first destination as part of a Mungadai exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on April 17, 2018. The Mungadai is used as a Bronco Brigade leader development program is to create disciplined, trained, and ready professionals, prepared with operational and foundational knowledge, to take disciplined initiative while implementing and executing their commander's intent. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

Field grade officers and noncommissioned officers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, “Broncos,” 25th Infantry Division arrive to their first destination as part of a Mungadai exercise at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, on April 17, 2018. The Mungadai is used as a Bronco Brigade leader development program is to create disciplined, trained, and ready professionals, prepared with operational and foundational knowledge, to take disciplined initiative while implementing and executing their commander’s intent. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/4315104/25th-id-soldiers-conduct-mungadai-stress-shoot-med-training?sub_id=313&utm_campaign=subscriptions&utm_medium=email&utm_source=313&utm_content=asset_link.)

Tags: , , , , , ,

Category: DVIDS, News, Training

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

«
»