25th ID Soldiers strive to be the Tropic Lightning Best Warrior

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division tested the warrior tasks and battles drills by going through situational training exercise lanes April 10, as part of the Tropic Lightning Best Warrior Competition. The Tropic Lightning Best Warrior Competition is a weeklong event that will test Soldiers competing on the overall physical fitness, warrior tasks and battle drill, and professional knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Ives, 25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)
-
-
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division tested the warrior tasks and battles drills by going through situational training exercise lanes April 10, as part of the Tropic Lightning Best Warrior Competition. The Tropic Lightning Best Warrior Competition is a weeklong event that will test Soldiers competing on the overall physical fitness, warrior tasks and battle drill, and professional knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Ives, 25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)
-
-
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division tested the warrior tasks and battles drills by going through situational training exercise lanes April 10, as part of the Tropic Lightning Best Warrior Competition. The Tropic Lightning Best Warrior Competition is a weeklong event that will test Soldiers competing on the overall physical fitness, warrior tasks and battle drill, and professional knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Ives, 25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)
-
-
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division tested the warrior tasks and battles drills by going through situational training exercise lanes April 10, as part of the Tropic Lightning Best Warrior Competition. The Tropic Lightning Best Warrior Competition is a weeklong event that will test Soldiers competing on the overall physical fitness, warrior tasks and battle drill, and professional knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Ives, 25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)
-
-
SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division tested the warrior tasks and battles drills by going through situational training exercise lanes April 10, as part of the Tropic Lightning Best Warrior Competition. The Tropic Lightning Best Warrior Competition is a weeklong event that will test Soldiers competing on the overall physical fitness, warrior tasks and battle drill, and professional knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Ives, 25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs)
(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/4288316/25th-id-soldiers-strive-tropic-lightning-best-warrior?sub_id=313&utm_campaign=subscriptions&utm_medium=email&utm_source=313&utm_content=asset_link.)
Tags: 25th Infantry Division, Best Warrior, featured, Tropic Lightning
Category: DVIDS, Leadership, News