25th Sustainment Brigade provides ‘remembrance’ for Survivor Outreach Services

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Thirteen Soldiers assigned to the 25th Sustainment Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, support the Survivor Outreach Services, here, in establishing an “Honor and Remembrance” memorial display in front of the Schofield Main Exchange May 1, 2018. The static memorial will be on display until June 1, 2018. The Survivor Outreach Services program is designed to provide long-term support to surviving families of fallen Soldiers. Their goal is to reassure survivors that they remain valued members of the Army family. (Photo by Catherine C. Ignacio, Survivor Outreach Services)
