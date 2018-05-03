Lt. Col. Landis Maddox of 8th TSC is recognized by Quartermaster School

Brig. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg (left), quartermaster general and commandant, U.S. Army Quartermaster School (left), along with Command Sgt. Maj. Sean J. Rice, regimental command sergeant major and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jonathan O. Yerby, regimental warrant officer, Lt. Col. Landis C. Maddox, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, with the Distinguished Member of the Corps award during a ceremony May 1 at the Quartermaster Museum on Fort Lee, Virginia. The Distinguished Member of the Corps award, introduced in 1991, honors selected individuals who have made distinguished contributions to the Quartermaster Corps, and who, by virtue of prestige, status and experience, assist in fostering corps pride and esprit de corps. (Photo by Dani Johnson, Combined Arms Support Command Public Affairs)

Lt. Col. Landis C. Maddox (second from left) of 8th Theater Sustainment Command, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, receives the Distinguished Member of the Corps award from (left to right) Brig. Gen. Rodney D. Fogg, quartermaster general and commandant, U.S. Army Quartermaster School; Command Sgt. Maj. Sean J. Rice, regimental command sergeant major; and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Jonathan O. Yerby, regimental warrant officer, during a ceremony, May 1, at the Quartermaster Museum on Fort Lee, Virginia. The Distinguished Member of the Corps award, introduced in 1991, honors selected individuals who have made distinguished contributions to the Quartermaster Corps, and who, by virtue of prestige, status and experience, assist in fostering corps pride and esprit de corps. (Photo by Dani Johnson, Combined Arms Support Command Public Affairs)

