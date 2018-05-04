Community Calendar

May



1 / Tuesday

Military Appreciation Month at Wet’n’Wild Hawaii – All active, retired, reserve and veteran U.S. military members and their dependents are invited to enjoy the waterpark at 400 Farrington Highway,in Kapolei, for only $25 each (savings of 50% OFF General Admission) throughout May for Military Appreciation Month.For additional information call 674-9283.

Dunkin’ Donuts Hawaii will be giving a 20% discount on any purchase made by members of the U.S. Armed Forces appearing in uniform in honor of Military Appreciation Month. The deal is offered at all four Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant locations on Oahu. The offer is limited to one purchase per service member in uniform per visit and valid from May 1 through May 31.

4 / Friday

Hawaii Military Appreciation Month– In honor and recognition of the more than 50,000 active duty members of the military stationed in Hawaii, Gov. David Ige will officially proclaim May 2018 as Hawaii Military Appreciation Month at 9 a.m. at the Hawaii State Capitol – Governor’s Office, 5th Floor. During the ceremony, seven military service members will be recognized for their outstanding community service.



May the Force Be with You –at 7:30 p.m and watch “Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi” under the stars, as part of the monthly free movie night at the Polynesian Cultural Center’s Hukilau Market Place, 55-370 Kamehameha Highway, Laie, to celebrate Star Wars day. Admission and parking are free. For more information, call Hukilau Marketplace at (808) 293-3142 or visit www.HukilauMarketplace.com.

5 / Saturday

The 3rd Annual Kailua Artisan Fair – Enjoy live music, food, drink and over 50 incredible local artists sharing their art for you to take home from 9 a.m.–3 p.m. rain or shine, at the new covered space at 340 Uluniu St. in Kailua. This is a great opportunity to pick up your Mother’s day gift just in time for Mother’s Day which is right around the corner.

Cabaret Dinner Show –Dinner and a show for $25 ($15 for 12 years and under) from the Sounds of Aloha Chorus and Quartet. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner starts at 6:30 p.m. at Saint Pius X Hall, 2821 Lowrey Avenue, Honolulu. Free parking. For more information visit www.SoundsOfAloha.org.

11/ Friday

USO Hawaii presents Military Spouse Appreciation Event – 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Bldg 586, 208 Trimble Road, Schofield. A continental type breakfast and resource organizations with programs specifically benefiting military spouses, will be provided, as well as SWAG bags for the first 50 attendees. See attached flyer.

17 / Thursday

Dionne Warwick – Hawaii News Now and Blue Note Hawaii, announce four nights with the pop legend on May 17 – 20. This will be the first time Warwick will appear on stage at the Blue Note Hawaii at 2335 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815. For more information visit http://bluenotehawaii.com/

Ongoing

Family Fishing — Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden in Kaneohe hosts this free catch and release family event, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. Bring walking shoes, insect repellent, rain gear and fishing bait (fresh white bread).

A limited number of bamboo poles are available to borrow on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a 20-minute hike to the fishing area. For details/reservations, call 233-7323

SAT/ACT Prep — Free DOD-sponsored prep prepares students for the college testing season. Request a donated program at eKnowledge.com or call (951) 256-4076.

Mammograms — “Helping Women Now. Are You Due?” The U.S. Army Health Clinic-SB offers walk-in mammograms at the Radiology Clinic, Bldg. 685, first floor. Call 433-8355.

Army Museum in Waikiki Volunteering — The U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii is looking for friendly and sociable volunteers to greet museum visitors from all over the world. Volunteers will man the reception desk, Tuesday-Saturday (closed on Sunday and Monday), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1-4 p.m.

The museum is also looking for docents (volunteer tour guides) and individuals who have knowledge and abilities in woodworking, metal work, assembly and/or web design and graphic arts. The museum is operated by USAG-HI and is located in the heart of Waikiki on historic Fort DeRussy. The museum is free and open to the public. Call 438-2825.

TheBus — Oahu bus service now features one-day passes, good for up to 27 hours of unlimited use, for $5 adults and $2.50 youths, and $2 for eligible disabled, seniors, and U.S. Medicare and TheHandi-Van cardholders.

Limited to cash-paying passengers and replaces the need for transfers. Contact TheBus Information line at (808) 848-5555 or visit www.thebus.org.

Honolulu City Arts and Culture — Learn about current and upcoming free events sponsored by the mayor’s office at www.honolulu.gov/moca/moca-calendar.html.

Food for Families — ASYMCA at WAAF has an emergency food locker to assist families. It’s open 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday. Call 624-5645.

Vehicle Registration — The City and County of Honolulu satellite vehicle registration office at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is open for business, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 915 North Road, Bldg. 1314, in the Club Pearl Complex. The service is open to all military personnel, their family members and civilians from all military posts with base access.

Mystery Shopper — Soldiers, family members, retirees, civilians and others who live and work on Army Hawaii installations have the opportunity to give honest feedback on the services they receive at USAG-HI facilities. To become a “mystery customer,” call 656-0880/0881 or log onto www.usaghi.cms@us.army.mil.

Installation Waste Disposal — For proper disposal in residential areas, contact your local community center. Do not place any cardboard, wood, bulky waste, hazardous materials or green waste in or around dumpsters. Visit www.islandpalmcommunities.com/CurrentResidents.Save

