Kilauea Military Camp being evacuated in Hawaii

More than 90 cottages are parceled out over 60-plus acres of upland forest at Kilauea Military Camp.
To the families and friends of Soldiers in the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii:
Many of you have recently seen news of volcanic activity and earthquakes occurring on Hawaii Island (Big Island).
While the permanent home of the 25th Infantry Division and other U.S. Army Hawaii units is on the island of Oahu, where there is no volcanic activity. Soldiers in these units routinely travel to Hawaii Island, and some are there now conducting regularly scheduled training. We want to assure everyone that our Soldiers on Hawaii Island are safe. They continue to train at a location that is not threatened by the ongoing volcanic activity.
Officials are keeping a close watch on volcanic activity. (Photo courtesy U.S. Geological Survey Hawaiian Volcano Observatory)
As a safety precaution U.S. Army Hawaii is evacuating the Army recreation area known as Kilauea Military Camp, which is located in Volcano National Park, as part of an overall park evacuation by the National Park Service. Our Soldiers are NOT training in this location. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates should conditions change. Thank you for supporting America’s Pacific Division and U.S. Army Hawaii. units.
We ask for your continued thoughts and support for our Hawaii Island neighbors affected by this situation.
Tags: Hawaii Island, volcano
Category: Alerts, Armed Forces Press Service, News