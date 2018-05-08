Community Calendar

May



8 / Tuesday

Deadline for Lights On After School Poster Contest – artists should depict their potential future selves, based on what they’ve learned, seen, or experienced in their afterschool program. Artists may show themselves in a particular career, doing an activity they enjoy, or using a skill they’ve learned and complete the sentence “In afterschool, I am learning _____”, to be placed in the back of their submission. For full details (and helpful tips to create a winning design), visit the Afterschool Snack.

Smile and say “treat”! – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service will award the cutest animal members of the military community with $4,000 in prizes during the Patriot Pet Just Say “Treat” Photo Contest May 4-June 1. Read more: https://bit.ly/2wisTkC

9 / Wednesday

The Power of Blood – Help save the lives of US soldiers, sailors, and airmen all over the world by donating blood on Wednesday, May 9, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Schofield Exchange. All blood types needed, especially O Neg, O Pos, A Neg and A Pos.

11/ Friday

USO Hawaii presents Military Spouse Appreciation Event – 8:30 – 10:30 a.m. at Bldg 586, 208 Trimble Road, Schofield. A continental type breakfast and resource organizations with programs specifically benefiting military spouses, will be provided, as well as SWAG bags for the first 50 attendees. See attached flyer.

13 / Sunday

Celebrate Mothers Day Brunch. Reservations are highly encouraged at Ft. Shafter at Hale Ikena, 438-1974 and on Schofield, at the Nehelani, 655-4466.

14 / Monday

Military Appreciation Month at Wet’n’Wild Hawaii – All active, retired, reserve and veteran U.S. military members and their dependents are invited to enjoy the waterpark at 400 Farrington Highway,in Kapolei, for only $25 each (savings of 50% OFF General Admission) throughout May for Military Appreciation Month. For additional information call 674-9283.

Dunkin’ Donuts Hawaii will be giving a 20% discount on any purchase made by members of the U.S. Armed Forces appearing in uniform in honor of Military Appreciation Month. The deal is offered at all four Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant locations on Oahu. The offer is limited to one purchase per service member in uniform per visit and valid from May 1 through May 31.

17 / Thursday

Dionne Warwick – Hawaii News Now and Blue Note Hawaii, announce four nights with the pop legend on May 17 – 20. This will be the first time Warwick will appear on stage at the Blue Note Hawaii at 2335 Kalakaua Ave Honolulu, HI 96815. For more information visit http://bluenotehawaii.com/

19 /Saturday

33rd Annual Joint Military Concert – The Hawaii Theatre located at 1130 Bethel Street, Honolulu is providing a free concert starring the Bands from the 25th Infantry Division, Hawaii Army National Guard, Marine Corps Forces Pacific, U.S. Pacific Fleet and Air Force Band of the Pacific at 4 p.m. For ticket information call (808) 528-0506 or visit www.hawaiitheatre.com.

Ongoing

Family Fishing — Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden in Kaneohe hosts this free catch and release family event, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. Bring walking shoes, insect repellent, rain gear and fishing bait (fresh white bread). A limited number of bamboo poles are available to borrow on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a 20-minute hike to the fishing area. For details/reservations, call 233-7323

SAT/ACT Prep — Free DOD-sponsored prep prepares students for the college testing season. Request a donated program at eKnowledge.com or call (951) 256-4076.

Mammograms — “Helping Women Now. Are You Due?” The U.S. Army Health Clinic-SB offers walk-in mammograms at the Radiology Clinic, Bldg. 685, first floor. Call 433-8355.

Army Museum in Waikiki Volunteering — The U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii is looking for friendly and sociable volunteers to greet museum visitors from all over the world. Volunteers will man the reception desk, Tuesday-Saturday (closed on Sunday and Monday), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1-4 p.m. The museum is also looking for docents (volunteer tour guides) and individuals who have knowledge and abilities in woodworking, metal work, assembly and/or web design and graphic arts. The museum is operated by USAG-HI and is located in the heart of Waikiki on historic Fort DeRussy. The museum is free and open to the public. Call 438-2825.

TheBus — Oahu bus service now features one-day passes, good for up to 27 hours of unlimited use, for $5 adults and $2.50 youths, and $2 for eligible disabled, seniors, and U.S. Medicare and TheHandi-Van cardholders. Limited to cash-paying passengers and replaces the need for transfers. Contact TheBus Information line at (808) 848-5555 or visit www.thebus.org.

Honolulu City Arts and Culture — Learn about current and upcoming free events sponsored by the mayor’s office at www.honolulu.gov/moca/moca-calendar.html.

Food for Families — ASYMCA at WAAF has an emergency food locker to assist families. It’s open 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday. Call 624-5645.

Vehicle Registration — The City and County of Honolulu satellite vehicle registration office at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is open for business, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 915 North Road, Bldg. 1314, in the Club Pearl Complex. The service is open to all military personnel, their family members and civilians from all military posts with base access.

Mystery Shopper — Soldiers, family members, retirees, civilians and others who live and work on Army Hawaii installations have the opportunity to give honest feedback on the services they receive at USAG-HI facilities. To become a “mystery customer,” call 656-0880/0881 or log onto www.usaghi.cms@us.army.mil.

Installation Waste Disposal — For proper disposal in residential areas, contact your local community center. Do not place any cardboard, wood, bulky waste, hazardous materials or green waste in or around dumpsters. Visit www.islandpalmcommunities.com/CurrentResidents.Save

