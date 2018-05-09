Chinooks return home to 25th Combat Aviation Brigade from Pohakuloa

A CH-47 Chinook enters the wash aread after a succesful landing May 2nd. The pilots and crew are returning fom two weeks of High Altitude Mountain Environmental Training Strategy and Degraded Visual Envrionment / Dust Landing training at Pohakuloa Training Area. (Photo by Sgt. Ian Morales, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)
A CH-47 Chinook makes a final aproach for landing on Wheeler Army Airfield May 2nd. The pilots and crew are returning fom two weeks of High Altitude Mountain Environmental Training Strategy and Degraded Visual Envrionment / Dust Landing training at Pohakuloa Training Area. (Photo by Sgt. Ian Morales, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)
Pilots of Bravo Company, 3-25 General Support Aviation Battalion speak with crew members after landing at Wheeler Army Airfield, May 2nd. The pilots and crew are returning fom two weeks of High Altitude Mountain Environmental Training Strategy and Degraded Visual Envrionment / Dust Landing training at Pohakuloa Training Area. (Photo by Sgt. Ian Morales, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)
