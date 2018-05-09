Chinooks return home to 25th Combat Aviation Brigade from Pohakuloa

| May 9, 2018 | 0 Comments
A CH-47 Chinook enters the wash aread after a succesful landing May 2nd. The pilots and crew are returning fom two weeks of High Altitude Mountain Environmental Training Strategy and Degraded Visual Envrionment / Dust Landing training at Pohakuloa Training Area. (Photo by Sgt. Ian Morales, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)

(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/4361214/returning-home.) 

