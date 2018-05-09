Governor Ige proclaims May as Military Appreciation Month

Seven members of the military recognized for their outstanding community service

HONOLULU – In honor and recognition of the more than 50,000 active duty members of the military stationed in Hawaii, Gov. David Ige, in partnership with the Military Affairs Council (MAC) of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, has proclaimed the month of May 2018 as Hawaii Military Appreciation Month.

Following a congressional designation in 1999, May is nationally known as Military Appreciation Month and provides an opportunity to acknowledge and recognize the sacrifices and achievements of our nation’s armed forces.

“As one of the few states with all five branches of the military based in our islands, Hawaii has a long standing commitment and appreciation for the men and women in uniform,” said Gov. David Ige. “Military Appreciation Month provides us with an opportunity to thank the dedicated service men and women for the sacrifices they make each day to protect us and our nation’s freedom. We truly appreciate all they do for our country and our community.”

During the proclamation ceremony in Gov. Ige’s Executive Chambers, seven military service members were recognized for their outstanding community service contributions. The MAC worked with the U.S. Pacific Command (PACOM) and the six service components to identify this year’s honorees.

The seven honorees have committed their time in mentoring youth, supporting underserved portions of the community and promoting responsible behavior amongst enlisted servicemen and women. This year, the following individuals were honored for their contributions:

SSG Alvaro F. Acosta , Tripler Army Medical Center

, Tripler Army Medical Center SMSgt Jermaine D. Speed , 154 th Wing (Hawaii Air National Guard)

, 154 Wing (Hawaii Air National Guard) PA2 Tara Molle , 14 th Coast Guard District

, 14 Coast Guard District YN1 Candice Walker , U.S. Pacific Command

, U.S. Pacific Command QM2 (SW) Christopher E. Jurado , Navy Region Hawaii

, Navy Region Hawaii MSgt Yarden Smash , 37 th Intelligence Squadron

, 37 Intelligence Squadron Sgt Cameron T. Payne, Marine Wing Support Detachment 24 (MAG-24, MCBH)

“The Military Affairs Council is honored to support and recognize Hawaii’s Armed Forces during Military Appreciation Month and throughout the course of the year,” said Jeff Remington, MAC secretary. “The military sector is a vital part of our local economy. They are actively engaged partners in our community and ohana as demonstrated by today’s honorees. We are extremely proud of them and indebted to them for their service.”

Gov. Ige encouraged the people of Hawaii to join in on recognizing the commitment, vigilance and sacrifices of all of the members of the armed forces in Hawaii to ensure the freedom, security and prosperity of the nation.

At today’s ceremony, the honorees were provided with small gifts of appreciation from MAC members Hawaiian Electric Company, Lyft, Matson, Par Hawaiiand Y. Hata & Co.

• About the Hawaii Military Affairs Council

The Hawaii Military Affairs Council (MAC), part of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, acts on behalf of the state of Hawaii to advocate and liaise with the military. As a major economic generator for the state, the MAC supports efforts that will preserve the military’s role as a strategic headquarters in the Asia-Pacific region. Comprised of business leaders and retired U.S. military personnel, the organization also aims to bridge the military and the community, endorse the needs of Hawaii-based military commands, and attract public-private ventures with the military.

