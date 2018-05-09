Register for TRICARE webinar on Mental Health Care Services

TRICARE

News Release

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and on May 17, join TRICARE for its next webinar to learn about mental health care services available to you and your family. The “TRICARE Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Services” webinar on Thursday, May 17, from 7 to 8 a.m., Hawaii time (which is 1 to 2 p.m. Eastern time) will discuss when and how to get mental health and substance use disorder care.

Mental health and substance use disorders can interfere with your life and overall physical health. They can be mild and brief, or more serious and persistent. And, they are also treatable. TRICARE covers mental health and substance use disorder care that’s medically or psychologically necessary. This includes both outpatient and inpatient services. This webinar will highlight some of these services.

There are different guidelines depending on the type of care you need. This webinar will cover when a referral or prior authorization is required. Also, your mental health costs, which are based on who you are, your health plan and type of care.

For more on mental health and substance use disorder services and resources, visit the Mental Health Care section of the TRICARE website. You can also download the “Mental Health Care and Substance Use Disorder Services” fact sheet.

Register to join us on May 17 to learn more about your TRICARE benefit. A facilitated Q&A will follow the presentation.

