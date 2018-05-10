Hawaii’s governor tours National Guard efforts during volcanic activity

Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Jackson

Public Affairs

Department of Defense

State of Hawaii

Hawaii Governor David Ige visits the lava stricken neighborhoods on Hawaii Island in Pahoa with Hawaii National Guard Deputy Adjutant General, Brig Gen Kenneth Hara, May 8, 2018.

The Hawaii National Guard has be activated to assist Hawaii County government agencies in response to the volcanic outbreak on Hawaii Island the operation is being referred to as Task Force Hawaii.

Category: DVIDS, Leadership, News