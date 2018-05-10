Preschool Open Doors additional application period underway

HONOLULU — The Department of Human Services (DHS) has opened an application period for its Preschool Open Doors (POD) program-2018-2019 POD school year, and encourages families to apply between May 1, 2018 and May 31, 2018.

Applications received during this period will be considered for preschool participation during July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019.

This program, which currently serves more than 1,600 children statewide, provides child care subsidies to eligible low- and moderate-income families to pay preschool tuition. POD aims to provide children whose families might otherwise not be able to afford preschool the opportunity to gain essential skills to be successful in school and in life.

To qualify for the program, children must be eligible to enter kindergarten in the 2019-2020 school year (born between August 1, 2013 and July 31, 2014). Families are reminded that a child must be 5 years old on or before July 31 to enter kindergarten. Families may choose any one of the 432 State-licensed preschools. Underserved or at-risk children receive priority consideration for the POD program, and funds are limited.

Interested families may request an application beginning Tuesday, May 1, 2018, from the Department’s POD contractor, PATCH, by visiting patchhawaii.org or calling 791-2130 or toll free 1-800-746-5620. PATCH can also help families locate a preschool convenient for them.

Applications must be received by Thursday, May 31, 2018, to be considered during the July 1, 2018-June 30, 2019, program period. Applications should be dropped off, mailed, faxed or emailed to the following:

PATCH – POD

560 N. Nimitz Hwy, Suite 218 Honolulu, HI 96817

Fax: (808) 694-3066

Email: PODAdmin@patch-hi.org