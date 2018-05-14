Exchange named ‘best’ for veterans

DoD Retailer Moves Up 41 Spots in 2018 Ranking

DALLAS — Military Times ranked the Army & Air Force Exchange Service as the 14th best employer for veterans in its 2018 Best for Vets: Employers list, a double-digit leap for the nearly 123-year-old Department of Defense organization.

“Veterans’ military skills and experience are transferable to many of the careers we offer; that’s why we want them on our team,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull. “The Exchange is honored to be recognized for its efforts to recruit and retain those who have served our nation.”

This is the fifth year in a row Military Times has named the Exchange a top employer for veterans. The annual rankings evaluate companies’ cultures, veteran recruiting, policies and accommodations for members of the National Guard and Reserves.

The Exchange’s improved Best for Vets ranking is due to factors such as its onboarding program for new employees and accommodations for military spouses, including flexible hours. Recently, the Exchange reaffirmed its commitment to hire 50,000 Veterans and military spouses worldwide by 2020. Additionally, the Exchange extended a lifelong online shopping benefit to all honorably discharged veterans this past Veterans Day. Eligibility to receive military-exclusive pricing and tax-free shopping at ShopMyExchange.com can be verified at ShopMyExchange.com/veterans.

The Exchange gives preference to honorably discharged veterans; disabled veterans; military retirees below the rank of major or its equivalent; and spouses, widows and mothers of deceased and disabled veterans. Since 2010, the Exchange has hired more than 1,100 wounded warriors.

Veterans, military spouses and others seeking employment with the organization can visit ApplyMyExchange.com to view job openings worldwide.

