Joint Base Pear Harbor-Hickam addresses morning traffic congestion

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Public Affairs

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — New security procedures designed to protect people and

property have been put in place for vehicles entering the gates, here. These changes, coupled with the impact of road maintenance and rail construction near the base, are causing significant delays for morning commuters.

Drivers approaching all JBPHH installation gates will now be directed to hold in place until signaled to proceed forward by the sentry.

Joint Base Commander, Captain Jeff Bernard, said the intent is to improve positive control and reactionary time, and to help keep bystanders out of a potential problem area if the sentry is faced with an incident or issue at the gate.

“JBPHH is taking what we consider to be reasonable measures to ensure the safety and security of the installation, to include the facilities and families,” Bernard said.

The base is evaluating ways to ensure good safety and security while reducing the congestion at the gates.

“We continuously evaluate actions taken against the measured response, and we will modify or adjust as feasible to maximize the balance between security and base access, with an understanding that actions we take impact traffic outside of our gates,” Bernard said.

While the new procedures settle in the installation JBPHH security personnel asks everyone to drive safely and with Aloha, showing courtesy to other motorists and helping sentries by being aware of surroundings and following instructions by sentries.

Thank you for your understanding and patience. To monitor JBPHH traffic updates and other information, continue to visit the JBPHH Facebook, www.facebook.com/JBPHH and Twitter @JointBasePHH.

Important points to remember about base access follow:

• We anticipate continued delays in getting on base throughout the summer.

• In the near term, delays will occur during upcoming changes of command for U.S. Pacific Fleet and U.S. Pacific Command and related rehearsals.

• We also anticipate increased security and safety initiatives during RIMPAC.

• We encourage commands to stagger work shifts where possible.

• We will look for ways to streamline procedures while ensuring safety and security of people, assets and the installation.

Tips that might help ease long waits for the gates follow:

• Experiment with arrival times. Very often, the largest volume has already entered the main gates by 7:30 a.m.

• Use alternate gates such as Halawa (open from 5 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.) and Kuntz Gate (open to privately owned vehicles from 5 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. and again after 9 a.m.).

• For those heading to the Makalapa Compound, use Luapele Gate (off Salt Lake Blvd.), open weekdays from 5 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

• Early morning commuters should use Nimitz Gate and O’Malley Gate (open 24/7).

(Note: Gate hours are subject to change based on security posture.)

Category: News