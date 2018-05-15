New changes announced to Army retention bonuses, kickers

Sean Kimmons

Army News Service

WASHINGTON — Officials released new guidance Tuesday (May 15) on the Army’s Selective Retention Bonus Program, which includes first-ever bonuses up to $52,000 for those who re-enlist for critical Security Forces Assistance Brigade positions.

SRB “kickers” that incentivize Soldiers who re-enlist early will also go into effect at the end of this month. Details are included in Military Personnel Message 18-153.

Kickers will now only be available to those eligible to re-enlist on a long-term basis between 10 and 15 months from their contractual ETS date. A $3,000 kicker will be for a five-year re-enlistment, and there is a $6,000 kicker for a six-year enlistment.

Soldiers who re-enlist under the NCO Career Status Program must also meet the term length requirement for the corresponding kicker amount.

Soldiers with less than 10 months from their ETS date can still take advantage of a kicker before May 31, when the new policy rolls out.

“I highly encourage Soldiers and command teams to seek out their servicing Career Counselor to understand how this bonus message change will affect their unit and their Soldiers,” said Sgt. Maj. Mark A. Thompson, the Senior Army Career Counselor.

Some Soldiers stationed at Fort Bliss will also be eligible for an SRB bonus to remain at the Texas installation. The stabilization bonus will be the Army’s first one in years for a specific location, Thompson said.

Based off critical shortages in the military occupational specialties of 11B, 13B and 88M at Fort Bliss, those Soldiers could receive a bonus.

“The Army has a cost savings for not having to move somebody if they reenlist for stabilization,” he said. “So we’re passing on that cost savings to the bonus even if it’s not the same pot of money, but that’s the mentality behind it.”

The message also includes bonuses for Soldiers who possess critical skills. For example, a 12R interior electrician who has a parachutist badge may qualify for more money to reenlist.

“If they are not airborne qualified in an airborne position, or re-enlisting to move into an airborne position they don’t get a bonus,” Thompson said. “If they are, they do.”

Bonuses are also on the way for Soldiers interested in joining SFAB units. These will be on top of the $5,000 assignment incentive pay already in place for those who volunteer to go into the Army’s new train, advise and assist units.

“The bonus is for those very critical MOSs that the Army needs,” the sergeant major said.

Those MOSs include 25L/S, 92Y, 35F/M/N/P as well as positions in the 11, 12 and 13 career field series.

Many of those jobs will be able to receive Tier 8 bonuses. A staff sergeant or sergeant first class eligible for a Tier 8 bonus, for instance, could earn $46,000 to re-enlist for five or more years. A potential $6,000 kicker would then leave that Soldier with $52,000 in hand, on top of the $5,000 assignment incentive pay.

The money spent on bonuses helps the Army get a return on its investment for the time spent on molding well-trained Soldiers, Thompson said.

“If they are in an MOS that the Army deems as critical, we want them to stay in longer,” he said.

The MILPER message can be found at https://www.hrc.army.mil/Milper/18-153.

