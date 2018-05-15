U.S., Singapore armies kickoff Tiger Balm 18

U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team (3BCT), 25th Infantry Division (25ID); the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (29IBCT), Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG); 426th Civil Affairs Battalion, California Army National Guard (CARNG) listen to opening remarks during the opening ceremony of Tiger Balm 18 at the 298th Regiment, Multi-Functional Training Unit (MFTU), Regional Training Institute (RTI), Waimanalo, Hawaii, on May 14, 2018. Tiger Balm is an annual bilateral military exercise designed to enhance the professional relationship, combat readiness, and interoperability between the US and Singapore, and fulfill and demonstrate regional security partnership and resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

Story and photos by
Staff Sgt. Armando Limon 
3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

WAIMANALO, Hawaii — U.S. and Singapore armies kicked off Tiger Balm 18, an annual bilateral exercise, at the 298th Regiment, Multi-Functional Training Unit (MFTU), Regional Training Institute (RTI), here, on May 14, 2018.

Members of the command teams from the U.S. and Singapore armies together during the opening ceremony of Tiger Balm 18 at the 298th Regiment, Multi-Functional Training Unit (MFTU), Regional Training Institute (RTI), Waimanalo, Hawaii, on May 14, 2018. Tiger Balm is an annual bilateral military exercise designed to enhance the professional relationship, combat readiness, and interoperability between the US and Singapore, and fulfill and demonstrate regional security partnership and resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

The participating Singapore unit in Tiger Balm 18 is the 6th Division, Singapore Army and 10th Singapore Infantry Brigade.

U.S. Army participants include 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division; the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard; 426th Civil Affairs Battalion, California Army National Guard; and an element of AH-64E Apache helicopters from the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th ID.

Col. Trevor J. Walker, New Zealand Defence Force and division deputy commander-Interoperability, 25th ID gave the opening remarks for the ceremony.

“This ceremony starts the next chapter in the book on the great partnership between the U.S. and Singapore,” Walker said. “I know the hard work each of our staffs put in will make this year’s exercise one of growth that will further build the bonds of partnership and friendship.”

He stated this was the 38th iteration of this long lasting bilateral exercise.

Col. Trevor J. Walker, New Zealand Defence Force and division deputy commander-interoperability, 25th Infantry Division, gives opening remarks during the opening ceremony of Tiger Balm 18 at the 298th Regiment, Multi-Functional Training Unit (MFTU), Regional Training Institute (RTI), Waimanalo, Hawaii, on May 14, 2018. Tiger Balm is an annual bilateral military exercise designed to enhance the professional relationship, combat readiness, and interoperability between the US and Singapore, and fulfill and demonstrate regional security partnership and resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

“As long-term partners in the region, Tiger Balm affords the U.S. Army the opportunity to benefit and learn from the Singaporean Army through the exchange of unique tactics, techniques, procedures and lessons learned,” he said.

Col. Teo Wee Hong, chief of staff, 6th Division, Singapore Army, gave remarks for his service during the ceremony.

“It is an honor for me to lead the exercise participants from the 6th Singapore Division to exercise with our twinning partner, 25th Infantry Division and the Hawaii National Guard for this year’s edition of exercise Tiger Balm,” Hong said. “On behalf of the Singapore Army, I would like to express my heartfelt appreciation to the 25th Infantry Division for hosting us in the beautiful, sunny island of Hawaii.”

He stated Tiger Balm was the longest standing bilateral exercises in the Singapore Armed Force’s history.

“It is a testament to our lasting friendship and strong partnership,” he said. “Through the partnership of exchanges, both armies are given the opportunity to learn from each other, gaining invaluable training experiences, and insightful professional and cultural knowledge.”

“Once again, I would like to thank 25th Infantry Division and the Hawaii National Guard for your kind hospitality,” he said. “I wish all of a purposeful and successful exercise. With that, I hereby declare exercise Tiger Balm 2018, open!”

Soldiers assigned to the 6th Division, Singapore Army and 10th Singapore Infantry Brigade listening to opening remarks during the opening ceremony of Tiger Balm 18 at the 298th Regiment, Multi-Functional Training Unit (MFTU), Regional Training Institute (RTI), Waimanalo, Hawaii, on May 14, 2018. Tiger Balm is an annual bilateral military exercise designed to enhance the professional relationship, combat readiness, and interoperability between the US and Singapore, and fulfill and demonstrate regional security partnership and resolve. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

