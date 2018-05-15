Youth look for other jobs with newspaper delivery

Lindsay Kuniyuki

Contributing Writer

When Liam Kuniyuki heard about paperboy opportunities on post, he jumped at the opportunity.

He had often heard stories from his

grandfather’s days as a paperboy and wanted in on the fun.

And fun it had been, getting his first paychecks, opening his first bank account and buying toys that mom and dad wouldn’t.

He learned that work is hard, but being responsible and reliable is doing what needs to be done, even when

you’d rather be playing.

Through this opportunity, he has joined the ranks of the many whose first jobs were as paperboys, but are now all part of a bygone era when news was printed on paper and delivered to your door.

What was his favorite part of the job? Well, of course, the paycheck and being part of this quickly waning club along

with his grandfather.

It was exciting, and sad, all at once, he said.

Now Liam Kuniyuki and his friends are seeking other job opportunities – now that the Hawaii Army Weekly is no longer printed. News and information is available online at www.hawaiiarmyweekly.com.

Category: Community