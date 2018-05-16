MWR Briefs

May

16 / Wednesday

Preschool Story Time — Children 3-5 years old, listen to stories, sing and dance and make a craft, at 10 a.m. at SB Sgt. Yano Library. Call 655-8002 for more information.

Army Strong B.A.N.D.S Dodgeball Tournament – Games will be played at the Martinez Physical Fitness Center. Dates are May 16, 17, 22, 23, and 24 from 6 -8 p.m. For more information call 655-4804.

18/ Friday

Aqua Aerobics at Richarson Pool – Full body aerobic workout in shallow and deep water utilizing aqua weights, barbells and floats from 9 -10a.m. For more information, call 655-9698.

Registration Deadline for Army Hawaii Volleyball Men’s and Women’s Championship. Open to all Army active duty, USAR, and Army National Guard Battalions in Hawaii. Tournament runs from June 4-July 6 at the Martinez Physical Fitness Center and the Fort Shafter Physical Fitness Center. For more information call 655-0900 or 438-1152.

19 / Saturday

Intro to Surfing: White Plains – Learn to surf like a local on the South Shores of Oahu at White Plains from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for only $49. This is a great beginner location for all ages. Participants must be proficient swimmers and able to tread water for 6 minutes. To reserve a spot, contact Outdoor Recreation, Matt Holcomb at 655-9046.

23 / Wednesday

Hula Girl and Hula Boy – The Sgt. Yano Library on Schofield will show you how to create a hula girl or hula boy out of your toilet paper rolls so don’t throw them away! Come in and join the fun at 3:30 p.m. creating them. This free event is open to everyone, while supplies last. For more information call 655-0145/ 8002.

Ongoing

Exceptional Family Member Program — The EFMP Poki’i Sibling Support is for children ages 6-16 years old who are siblings of EFMs. Classes are full of fun and upbeat activities that provide an opportunity for siblings to meet friends, express their feelings and discuss experiences of being a sibling. Time is 5:30–7:30 p.m. at SB ACS for dates and more information please call 655-4227.

10 Steps to a Federal Job – Held at Schofield Barracks Soldier & Family Assistance Center (SFAC) Bldg 663 from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Walk through the steps to create an effective targeted federal resume and successfully manage the application process. To sign up, call 655-4227.

Sundae Monday at Hale Ikena — Every Monday at FS from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. build your own ice cream sundae as part of our lunch buffet for $14.95. Call 438-1974.

Mongolian BBQ — Choose your own vegetables and meats for a delicious stir-fry. Get barbecue on Mondays at SB Kolekole Bar & Grill, 1249 Kolekole Ave., from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

Clay Hand Building — Attend at the SB Arts & Crafts Center, Thursdays, from 1-3 p.m. The first session is $25; additional sessions are $5. Call 655-4202.

Movie Afternoon at Sgt. Yano Library – We’ll be showing a movie (PG) on Wednesday afternoons from 3 to 5 p.m. Please call the library for movie titles at 655-0145.

Keiki Night — Every Wednesday is Keiki Night at the SB Kolekole Bar & Grill. Kids under 10 eat for only $2.99 from the kids menu from 5-8 p.m. Call 655-4466.

Thirsty Thursdays at WAAF Hangar — Every Thursday enjoy $0.75 wings and draft specials from 4:30-8 p.m. Call 656-1745.

Xbox Challenge NBA 2K17 — Every Wednesday at 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 655-5698.

Burger Bar Wednesday — Enjoy at FS Hale Ikena, Bldg. 711, Morton Drive, every Wednesday. Get hot dogs and burgers at the Grand Buffet. Call 438-1974.

Resiliency through Art (for Wounded Warriors) — This program focuses on self-expression through art in a small group setting at the SB Arts & Crafts Center every Tuesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Call 655-4202, as registration is required.

Sand Volleyball and Dodgeball — Every Tuesday at SB Tropics from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Call 655-5698.

Quilting and Sewing — Every Tuesday and Sunday, attend quilting and sewing from 5-8 p.m. or 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for $25 (first class) or $6 (each additional class) at the SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572. Ages 17 and up recommended; for younger patrons, call 655-4202.

Texas Hold’em Poker — Play Texas Hold’em every Thursday at SB Tropics at 5:30 p.m. Seating is limited. Cost is $25. MWR Bucks to 1st place. Awarded the last Thursday of each month. Call 655-5698.

Mom & Tots — Every Thursday, moms (or a parent/guardian) can enjoy mixed media crafting at $5 from 10-11 a.m., at SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572, 919 Humphreys Road. Call 655-4202.

Wing Night at Mulligan’s — Every Thursday night on FS from 3:30-8 p.m., get 10 wings for $3, 20 wings for $5. Call 438-1974.

9 Ball Pool Tournament at Tropics — Join us every Thursday at 6 p.m. for a 9-ball single elimination and sudden death tournament at SB Tropics. Call 655-5698.

Pottery Wheel Throwing — This class includes instruction and firing up to 15 pieces during class time, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., on Sundays, and 5-8 p.m., on Tuesdays. Costs $100 for a 10-week session at the SB Arts & Crafts Center, Bldg. 572. Ages 17 & up recommended; for younger patrons, call 655-4202.Save

