TSA prepares for a record-breaking summer travel season

Agency expects to screen nearly 4 percent more passengers than last year

WASHINGTON — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is preparing for another record-breaking travel season this summer, as 243 million passengers and crew are projected to pass through security checkpoints nationwide between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

Last summer, TSA screened more than 239 million passengers and crew during the same period, which included four of the top ten busiest days in the agency’s history.

To support this surge, TSA began planning with airline and airport partners to increase screening capabilities earlier this year. The agency has also increased its checkpoint staff by more than 600 officers since the beginning of the year and expects to increase by another 1,000 officers before the peak of this year’s summer travel season. Additionally, TSA plans to have approximately 50 more Passenger Screening Canine (PSC) teams operational this summer.

“TSA screens over 2 million passengers on an average day throughout the year and expects to screen over 2.6 million a day during peak periods of the busy summer travel season,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “Our officers are committed to ensuring the highest level of security for the traveling public even as passenger volume increases year after year.”

As a reminder, TSA recently completed the roll-out of enhanced screening procedures, and there are a few things passengers can do to assist TSA with keeping wait times to a minimum this summer:

Always check personal belongings/carry-ons for prohibited items before going to the airport.

Check with the airlines and airports to determine wait times during peak periods. The MyTSA App is also a great resource to help figure out when you should get to the airport.

Pack your carry-on so that it can be easily screened. Examples of personal electronic items that should be scanned separately include laptops, tablets, e-readers and cameras. Additionally, TSA may provide instructions to remove items from your bag such as foods, powders, and any materials that can clutter bags and obstruct clear images on the X-ray machine.

For additional travel tips, read “TSA’s 5 Essential Summer Travel Tips” and follow @AskTSA and @TSA on Twitter and Facebook.

