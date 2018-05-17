125th Financial Management Support Unit deploys to Honduras

Story and photos by

Sgt. 1st Class Heather A. Denby

25th Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs

25th Infantry Division

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Six finance Soldiers assigned to the 125th Financial Management Support Unit, 25th Special Troops Battalion, 25th Sustainment Brigade, here, deployed May 12 in support of Joint Task Force Bravo.

The Soldiers will provide disbursing and military pay services in order to enable operational freedom of maneuver through strategic financial credibility for multinational forces in Honduras, said Maj. Patrick S. Boyd, 125th FMSU commander.

“While this is a challenging mission, it is one that our unit has flawlessly completed numerous times in the past,” said Boyd.

The 125th FMSU has deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

In addition to overseas deployments, the 125th FMSU manages over 23,000 pay accounts and roughly $1.5 billion in contact payments throughout the Pacific region.

The finance team is certainly not without experience.

“Processing finance actions takes a lot of attention to detail,” said Staff Sgt. Ebony Hospedales, financial management technician and the team’s enlisted supervisor. “It’s not just about getting the numbers right, but also providing professional customer service to forward-deployed service members who are counting on us just as much as their battle buddies to their left and right.”

Hospedales is deploying for the fourth time in her military career and says it can be challenging to be away from your family.

“You’ve got to trust that your family back home is being taken care of so that you can focus on getting the job done over there,” she said. “My kids are relying on me to get the job done and come back home safe, so that’s what we are going to do.”

The 125th FMSU commander believes in this team, too.

“I have the utmost faith that this team will continue to make us proud,” said Boyd. “I know that they will carry on the strong legacy of our phenomenal finance corps.”

