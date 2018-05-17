25th ID cooks up chow for Tiger Balm 18

Sgt. Joey Borja, a culinary specialist assigned to 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, places strawberry slices on a cake for morning breakfast at the dining facility at the 298th Regiment, Multi-Functional Training Unit (MFTU), Regional Training Institute (RTI), Waimanalo, Hawaii, on May 15, 2018. Culinary specialists with the 25th ID are making chow for US and Singapore army troops for Tiger Balm 18. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)
