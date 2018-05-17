2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participates in combined arms live-fire at PTA

| May 17, 2018 | 0 Comments
U.S. Army Trooper assigned to 2nd Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division talks to a Range Safety Officer during a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, May 15, 2018. The CALFEX utilizes all the enablers available to the unit in order to increase interoperability, concentrate combat power and mass effects on the objective. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)

U.S. Army Trooper assigned to 2nd Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division talks to a Range Safety Officer during a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, May 15, 2018. The CALFEX utilizes all the enablers available to the unit in order to increase interoperability, concentrate combat power and mass effects on the objective. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)

U.S. Army Trooper assigned to 2nd Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division scans the battlefield during a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, May 15, 2018. The CALFEX utilizes all the enablers available to the unit in order to increase interoperability, concentrate combat power and mass effects on the objective. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)

U.S. Army Trooper assigned to 2nd Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division scans the battlefield during a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, May 15, 2018. The CALFEX utilizes all the enablers available to the unit in order to increase interoperability, concentrate combat power and mass effects on the objective. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)

(See more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/4394224/2-14-calfex?sub_id=313&utm_campaign=subscriptions&utm_medium=email&utm_source=313&utm_content=asset_link.) 

Tags: , , , ,

Category: DVIDS, News, Training, U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa (USAG-Pohakuloa)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

«