2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team participates in combined arms live-fire at PTA

U.S. Army Trooper assigned to 2nd Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division talks to a Range Safety Officer during a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, May 15, 2018. The CALFEX utilizes all the enablers available to the unit in order to increase interoperability, concentrate combat power and mass effects on the objective. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)
U.S. Army 1st Lt. Bret Brunco assigned to 2nd Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division signals his platoon during a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, May 15, 2018. The CALFEX utilizes all the enablers available to the unit in order to increase interoperability, concentrate combat power and mass effects on the objective. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)
U.S. Army Troopers assigned to 2nd Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division clear a bunker on the Infantry Platoon Battle Course (IPBC) during a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) at Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA), Hawaii, May 15, 2018. The unit is the first in the U.S. Army to conduct dismounted operations on course. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)
U.S. Army Trooper assigned to 2nd Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division scans the battlefield during a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, May 15, 2018. The CALFEX utilizes all the enablers available to the unit in order to increase interoperability, concentrate combat power and mass effects on the objective. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)
U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tim Peterman, Squadron Commander of 2nd Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division validates the fifteen-degree rule with one of his Trooper’s during a Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise (CALFEX) at Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, May 15, 2018. The CALFEX utilizes all the enablers available to the unit in order to increase interoperability, concentrate combat power and mass effects on the objective. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Ryan DeBooy)
