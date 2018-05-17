94th AAMDC names 2018 best Soldier, NCO after tough competition

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM — Soldiers assigned to the 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command completed a grueling five-day competition that tested their physical and mental endurance to be named the 94th AAMDC’s Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year, May 11.

This year’s Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year competition had 10 competitors who excelled in other competitions at battalion or unit level before they moved on to the 94th AAMDC’s Noncommissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year competition.

The competition was tough for the five NCOs and five Soldiers participating in the event, but only two could be declared the winner.

Staff Sgt. Mitchell Ratner a patriot fire control enhanced operator assigned to Task Force Talon and stationed in Guam and Spc. Emily Moller a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist with 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery (ADA) Regiment, 94th AAMDC, and stationed in Okinawa, Japan, triumphed over their peers during the grueling five-day competition and were named the NCO and Soldier of the Year for the 94th AAMDC.

The 10 competitors represented the best of the best from the 94th AAMDC units stationed throughout the Pacific and its headquarters here in Hawaii.

“During this five-day competition, these Soldiers negotiated 19 physically and mentally demanding events,” said Command Sgt. Major. John W. Foley, the command sergeant major of the 94th AAMDC. “They represent the best within the command, 1-1 ADA, Task Force Talon and the 94th Headquarters,” Foley said.

The competition events ranged from the Army Physical Fitness Test, a timed road march, drill and ceremony, the assemble, firing and qualification of multiple small arms and machine guns, as well as a tough obstacle course and day and night land navigation course.

The competition served as a learning tool for some competitors while others participated in the competition to challenge themselves and push their limits.

“The competition was physically and mentally exhausted,” said Spc. Marian Bermudez, an air defense battle management system operator with the Headquarters and Headquarters, 94th AAMDC. “It was a very good learning experience and training for us to do,” she said.

Although the days were long and strenuous, the competitors worked together as a team keeping each other motivated.

“Everybody pushed themselves,” said Sgt. Wyatt Wolfe an intelligence analyst, Headquarters and Headquarters, 94th AAMDC. “Even though we were competing against each other, we all worked as a group and got along very well during the competition,” he added while expressing his thoughts about his peers after the competition was over.

Ratner, the competition Noncommissioned Officer of the Year winner, said his inner competition and pride of being a Soldier is was drives him to compete in these types of event.

“I’m mostly driven to find out what limits I have, and once I’m aware of those limits, I’m able to overcome them to push myself even harder,” he said.

Moller, the competition Soldier of the Year winner said she competes to challenge herself and to become a well rounded Soldier.

Competitors

Junior Enlisted

• SPC Bermudez Marian, 94th AAMDC

• SPC Gordon, Willie, Task Force Talon

• SPC Mathis, Julie, 94th AAMDC

• SPC Moller, Emily, 1-1 ADA

• SPC Regmi, Sarvesh, 94th AAMDC

Noncommissioned Officers

• SSG Diaz, Jorge, 1-1 ADA

• SSG Linares, Jamie, 94th AAMDC

• SSG Ratner, Mitchell, Task Force Talon

• SGT Singleton, Carly, 94th AAMDC

• SGT Wolfe, Wyatt, 94th AAMDC

Both Ratner and Moller will compete at the U.S. Army Pacific Best Warrior Competition representing the 94th AAMDC, this summer.

Category: DVIDS, Leadership, News