IMCOM Pacific announces new ‘Director’s Dispatch’ blog

Dr. Christine Altendorf

Region Director

U.S. Army Installation Management Command-Pacific

FORT SHAFTER — Aloha from Fort Shafter, Installation Management Command-Pacific Team!

Spring is officially here across the Pacific bringing with it all things new and transformed. As a directorate, we are also seeing a great deal of change and renewal across our formation.

In keeping with the spirit of spring, I am launching my new blog, the “Director’s Dispatch,” that will help us stay connected, continue to succeed as an organization and, hopefully, improve both as employees and as the best team within IMCOM.

This forum will be a place for us to share updates, announcement accomplishments, discuss ideas, make suggestions for professional reading and so much more. My desire is for these dispatches to stir conversations and inspire ideas among leaders and all teammates.

Each Director’s Dispatch will be shared on our IMCOM-Pacific Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/pacificimcom) page, so you can comment, ask questions and offer suggestions for future topics. This two-way communication is a great way for us to constantly assess how we are doing as an organization.

I will close this first dispatch with an observation. Throughout the past year, Command Sgt. Maj. Schmidt and I have traveled across the Pacific meeting with our Garrison commanders, leaders and, most importantly, with our employees who make me so proud to be a part of this team. You continue to do such amazing work and demonstrate the Army Values each and every day. Thank you for what you do and thank you for your commitment to excellence in all of our endeavors together.

So, until next time, please keep making things happen and always stay Army Strong!

For more information on IMCOM-Pacific, visit our website at https://www.imcom.pac.army.mil.