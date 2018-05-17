U.S., Singapore soldiers enjoy Tiger Balm 18 Sports Day

| May 17, 2018 | 0 Comments
U.S. and Singapore army troops compete in a soccer match during Tiger Balm 18Õs sports day at the 298th Regiment, Multi-Functional Training Unit (MFTU), Regional Training Institute (RTI), Waimanalo, Hawaii, on May 15, 2018. Singapore Soldiers assigned to the 6th Division, Singapore Army and 10th Singapore Infantry Brigade played a various sporting events with U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team (3BCT), 25th Infantry Division (25ID); the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (29IBCT), Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG); 426th Civil Affairs Battalion, California Army National Guard (CARNG). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

U.S. and Singapore army troops compete in a soccer match during Tiger Balm 18’s Sports Day at the 298th Regiment, Multi-Functional Training Unit (MFTU), Regional Training Institute (RTI), Waimanalo, Hawaii, on May 15, 2018. Singapore Soldiers assigned to the 6th Division, Singapore Army and 10th Singapore Infantry Brigade played a various sporting events with U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team (3BCT), 25th Infantry Division (25ID); the 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (29IBCT), Hawaii Army National Guard (HIARNG); and the 426th Civil Affairs Battalion, California Army National Guard (CARNG). (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Armando R. Limon, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division)

(View more photos at https://www.dvidshub.net/image/4391050/us-singapore-soldiers-enjoy-tiger-balm-18-sports-day?sub_id=313&utm_campaign=subscriptions&utm_medium=email&utm_source=313&utm_content=asset_link.)

Tags: , , , ,

Category: DVIDS, Fitness

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

«
»