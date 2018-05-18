2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team remembers Bataan Death March during Balikatan

U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division visit the Bataan Death March Memorial at Camp O’Donnell, Philippines May 14, 2018 as part of a Cultural Appreciation Day during Exercise Balikatan 2018.The Soldiers visited the memorial to honor the fallen heroes, which is estimated to be upwards of 18,000 Filipinos and Americans from World War II who were forced to march more than 60 miles under extreme conditions. Exercise Balikatan, in its 34th iteration, is an annual U.S.-Philippine military training exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations held from May 7 to May 18. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. David Beckstrom)
U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Jeffrey Spangler, a soldier from 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division visits the Bataan Death March Memorial at Camp O'Donnell, Philippines, May 14, 2018, as part of a Cultural Appreciation Day during Exercise Balikatan 2018.
U.S. Army Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division gather for a group photo at the Bataan Death March Memorial at Camp O'Donnell, Philippines, May 14, 2018, as part of a Cultural Appreciation Day during Exercise Balikatan.
