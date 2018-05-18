Hawaii to honor military spouses during Military Appreciation Month, Saturday, May 19th

Hawaii Military Affairs Council

Chamber of Commerce Hawaii

HONOLULU — For the more than 60,000 activity duty military personnel in Hawaii, their spouses are the “unsung heroes” who support them as they protect our country.

During Military Appreciation Month, the Military Affairs Council (MAC) will be honoring approximately 60 military spouses for their unwavering commitments to their spouse, family, community and country at a luncheon at Bishop Museum sponsored by MAC members Island Palm Communities and Hickam Communities.

With many of the spouses being new residents of Hawaii, the MAC wanted to also officially welcome them to the state and provide them with an opportunity to visit Bishop Museum. Prior to the luncheon and program, the spouses will be taken on docent led tour of the museum to learn more about Hawaii’s history and culture.

What: Honoring Hawaii’s Military Spouses

When: Saturday, May 19, 2018

11 a.m. – Tours begin

12 p.m. – Lunch and program

Where: Bishop Museum – Atherton Halau, 1525 Bernice Street, Honolulu

Who: Guest speaker will be Bruni Bradley, wife of Adm. Harry B. Harris (former commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet). Mrs. Bradley spent over 25 years in the U.S. Navy.

About the MAC

The Hawaii Military Affairs Council (MAC), part of the Chamber of Commerce Hawaii, acts on behalf of the state of Hawaii to advocate and liaise with the military. As a major economic generator for the state, the MAC supports efforts that will preserve the military’s role as a strategic headquarters in the Asia-Pacific region. Comprised of business leaders and retired U.S. military personnel, the organization also aims to bridge the military and the community, endorse the needs of Hawaii-based military commands, and attract public-private ventures with the military.

Category: Community, Observances