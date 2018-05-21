25th Division Artillery supports Operation Lightning Strike at Pohakuloa Training Area

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 25th Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, prepare to fire a 155 mm artillery round from an M777 howitzer in support of Operation Lightning Strike on Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, May 16, 2018. Operation Lightning Strike is a combined arms live-fire exercise that increases unit interoperability and synchronization in an effort to concentrate combat power on the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Morales)

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 25th Division Artillery, 25th Infantry Division, fire a 155 mm artillery round from an M777 howitzer in support of Operation Lightning Strike on Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, May 16, 2018. Operation Lightning Strike is a combined arms live-fire exercise that increases unit interoperability and synchronization in an effort to concentrate combat power on the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Morales)

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Roland Clark, Commanding General, 25th Infantry Division, visits the gun line of 25th Infantry Division Artillery during Operation Lightning Strike on Pohakuloa Training Area, Hawaii, May 16, 2018. Operation Lightning Strike is a combined arms live-fire exercise that increases unit interoperability and synchronization in an effort to concentrate combat power on the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ian Morales)

