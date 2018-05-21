Community Calendar

May 2018



Military Appreciation Month at Wet’n’Wild Hawaii – All active, retired, reserve and veteran U.S. military members and their dependents are invited to enjoy the waterpark at 400 Farrington Highway,in Kapolei, for only $25 each (savings of 50% OFF General Admission) throughout May for Military Appreciation Month. For additional information call 674-9283.

The Spouse Education and Career Opportunities Program (SECO) –Trying to advance your career, or looking for that next great job that you are able to carry with you the next time you PCS? SECO can help you search and get you started on your education, finalize that perfect resume, or assist you with your career planning. Visit https://myseco.militaryonesource.mil/portal/ to access more resources and tools!

Dunkin’ Donuts Hawaii will be giving a 20% discount on any purchase made by members of the U.S. Armed Forces appearing in uniform in honor of Military Appreciation Month. The deal is offered at all four Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant locations on Oahu. The offer is limited to one purchase per service member in uniform per visit and valid from May 1 through May 31.

23 / Wednesday

World Turtle Day -In celebration of this day, Sea Life Park will be honoring Hawaii’s beloved honu (Hawaiian Green Sea Turtle) in an annual event with the release of two sea turtles into the ocean at 2:45 p.m. and will be open to the public. A traditional Hawaiian blessing will take place just prior to the turtle release, held at the beach across from the Park along the Kalanianaole Highway at Kaupo Bay. Additional family fun, giveaways and educational activities will take place at on the Park grounds throughout the day for guests. For more information how to participate in World Turtle Day, please call (808) 259-2500.

25 / Friday

Garrison Organization Day — Many offices will be closed at 10 a.m. for U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii’s Organization Day. Soldiers and employees will participate in activities at Stoneman Field.

27 / Sunday

Ultimate Summer Rooftop Party and Sundown Sundays at Sky Waikiki – This summer’s ultimate sunset party is at SKY Waikiki, Rooftop Restaurant, Lounge & Nightclub. Every Sunday from May 27 through September 2, enjoy $7 Ketel One drinks and $125 Veuve Clicquot Champagne specials all evening throughout the entire venue. Top off chill rooftop vibes with your favorite social bites, panoramic Waikiki views and live entertainment from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (entertainers change weekly). Resort casual dress code is in effect: shorts, hats and slippers are welcome, but please no tank tops for gentlemen, nor swim or beachwear. For full details and reservations, call erica Orejel at 237-3480 or visit skywaikiki.com,

28 / Monday

Schofield Barracks Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony – The Schofield Barracks Post Cemetery on Lyman Road, will be honoring Army Veterans and members of our sister services who served and died in defense of our country at a Memorial Day remembrance ceremony at 10 a.m. Visitors should enter Schofield via Lyman Gate, off Kunia Road, and provide current ID, registration, insurance and safety check.

The Mighty Mo honors the Armed Forces who have served and sacrificed for their country –The Battleship Missouri Memorial will offer free admission to all active-duty, reserve, auxiliary, and retired U.S. military personnel and dependents on Memorial Day who present a valid military I.D.

Ongoing

Family Fishing — Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden in Kaneohe hosts this free catch and release family event, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. Bring walking shoes, insect repellent, rain gear and fishing bait (fresh white bread). A limited number of bamboo poles are available to borrow on a first-come, first-served basis. There is a 20-minute hike to the fishing area. For details/reservations, call 233-7323

SAT/ACT Prep — Free DOD-sponsored prep prepares students for the college testing season. Request a donated program at eKnowledge.com or call (951) 256-4076.

Mammograms — “Helping Women Now. Are You Due?” The U.S. Army Health Clinic-SB offers walk-in mammograms at the Radiology Clinic, Bldg. 685, first floor. Call 433-8355.

Army Museum in Waikiki Volunteering — The U.S. Army Museum of Hawaii is looking for friendly and sociable volunteers to greet museum visitors from all over the world. Volunteers will man the reception desk, Tuesday-Saturday (closed on Sunday and Monday), 10 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1-4 p.m. The museum is also looking for docents (volunteer tour guides) and individuals who have knowledge and abilities in woodworking, metal work, assembly and/or web design and graphic arts. The museum is operated by USAG-HI and is located in the heart of Waikiki on historic Fort DeRussy. The museum is free and open to the public. Call 438-2825.

TheBus — Oahu bus service now features one-day passes, good for up to 27 hours of unlimited use, for $5 adults and $2.50 youths, and $2 for eligible disabled, seniors, and U.S. Medicare and TheHandi-Van cardholders. Limited to cash-paying passengers and replaces the need for transfers. Contact TheBus Information line at (808) 848-5555 or visit www.thebus.org.

Honolulu City Arts and Culture — Learn about current and upcoming free events sponsored by the mayor’s office at www.honolulu.gov/moca/moca-calendar.html.

Food for Families — ASYMCA at WAAF has an emergency food locker to assist families. It’s open 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Friday. Call 624-5645.

Vehicle Registration — The City and County of Honolulu satellite vehicle registration office at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam is open for business, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays, at 915 North Road, Bldg. 1314, in the Club Pearl Complex. The service is open to all military personnel, their family members and civilians from all military posts with base access.

Mystery Shopper — Soldiers, family members, retirees, civilians and others who live and work on Army Hawaii installations have the opportunity to give honest feedback on the services they receive at USAG-HI facilities. To become a “mystery customer,” call 656-0880/0881 or log onto www.usaghi.cms@us.army.mil.

Installation Waste Disposal — For proper disposal in residential areas, contact your local community center. Do not place any cardboard, wood, bulky waste, hazardous materials or green waste in or around dumpsters. Visit www.islandpalmcommunities.com/CurrentResidents.Save

