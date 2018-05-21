Joint services hold combined arms live-fire during Exercise Balikatan

Tactical vehicles from the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, Philippine Army and Philippine Marine Corps participate in a combined arms live-fire exercise at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base, Tarlac, Philippines, May 14, 2018, as part of Exercise Balikatan. The CALFEX is designed to demonstrate cooperation and interoperability between Philippine and U.S. forces as the two militaries continue their commitment to train and share information to improve their ability to coordinate a multilateral response to crisis. Exercise Balikatan, in its 34th iteration, is an annual U.S.-Philippine military training exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations held from May 7 to May 18. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. David Beckstrom)
Tactical vehicles from the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, Philippine Army and Philippine Marine Corps stage at the beginning of a combined arms live-fire exercise at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base, Tarlac, Philippines, May 14, 2018, as part of Exercise Balikatan.
Philippine Army M113 Armored Personnel Carriers participate in a combined arms live-fire exercise at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base, Tarlac, Philippines, May 15, 2018, as part of Exercise Balikatan.
U.S. Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters assigned to the 25th Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division drop off Soldiers with Charlie Company, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division as they begin a simulated assault during a combined arms live-fire exercise (CALFEX) at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base, Tarlac, Philippines, May 15, 2018, as part of Exercise Balikatan.
U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, clear the landing zone as U.S. Marines from Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, load into AAV7A1 assault amphibious vehicles at the beginning of a combined arms live-fire exercise (CALFEX) at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base, Tarlac, Philippines, May 15, 2018, as part of Exercise Balikatan.
A U.S. Army Soldier provides cover fire as Soldiers from C Company, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division maneuver to their objective during a combined arms live-fire exercise (CALFEX) at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base, Tarlac, Philippines May 15, 2018, as part of Exercise Balikatan.
