Joint services hold combined arms live-fire during Exercise Balikatan

May 21, 2018
Tactical vehicles from the U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corps, Philippine Army and Philippine Marine Corps participate in a combined arms live-fire exercise at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base, Tarlac, Philippines, May 14, 2018, as part of Exercise Balikatan. The CALFEX is designed to demonstrate cooperation and interoperability between Philippine and U.S. forces as the two militaries continue their commitment to train and share information to improve their ability to coordinate a multilateral response to crisis. Exercise Balikatan, in its 34th iteration, is an annual U.S.-Philippine military training exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations held from May 7 to May 18. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. David Beckstrom)

A U.S. Army Soldier provides cover fire as Soldiers from C Company, 1st Battalion, 21st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division maneuver to their objective during a combined arms live-fire exercise (CALFEX) at Colonel Ernesto Ravina Air Base, Tarlac, Philippines May 15, 2018, as part of Exercise Balikatan. The CALFEX is designed to demonstrate cooperation and interoperability between Philippine and U.S. forces as the two militaries continue their commitment to train and share information to improve their ability to coordinate a multilateral response to crisis. Exercise Balikatan, in its 34th iteration, is an annual U.S.-Philippine military training exercise focused on a variety of missions, including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, counterterrorism, and other combined military operations held from May 7 to May 18. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. David Beckstrom)

