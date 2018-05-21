Movies at Sgt. Smith Theater
March 2018
Beginning Monday March 12, Sgt. Smith Theater will be closed for renovations, through a scheduled completion date of Oct. 31.
Save
Category: Calendar
You are here: Home » Calendar » Movies at Sgt. Smith Theater
Save
Category: Calendar
Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed
Enter your email address below to receive updates each time we publish new content.
You can find articles and content prior to Feb. 19, 2010 on the HAW's old website.You can also download full issues prior to 2009.
The Tropic Lightning Museum may be able to help if you’re looking for older or missing content after 1955. Requests to view these issues will require an appointment.
Thank you so much for posting up this information! You have no idea how difficult it is to try and access the PX Facebook. It’s also not realistic to swing by the lunch court in the PX on Schofield.